KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 RELEASED: Here’s How To Download TGT, PGT, PRT And Non-Teaching Staff Exam Hall Ticket PDF

NVS KVS Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 on January 8, 2026, for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment examinations. Candidates who applied for 15,762 teaching and non-teaching posts can now download their hall tickets from the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The KVS NVS Recruitment Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on January 10 and 11, 2026, with nearly 15 lakh candidates expected to appear across various exam centres nationwide.

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Direct Download Link Activated

CBSE has activated the direct admit card download link on its official portal. To access the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026, candidates must log in using their registration number, password, and security pin.

Candidates are advised to download and carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre, as entry will not be allowed without a valid hall ticket.

Details Mentioned On KVS NVS Admit Card 2026

The KVS and NVS admit cards contain crucial information related to the examination, including:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Examination city and centre address

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time and important instructions

Notably, the admit cards have been issued two days prior to the exam, in line with CBSE’s standard procedure.

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights

Candidates appearing for PRT, TGT, PGT, and Non-Teaching posts can download their admit cards by entering their login credentials. The recruitment drive aims to fill thousands of vacancies across KVS and NVS institutions under the Ministry of Education.

How To Download KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 PDF

Follow the steps below to download the KVS NVS Admit Card 2026:

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in or kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the link titled “View/Download Exam Admit Card for KVS NVS Recruitment 2025”

Enter your Application Number and Password

Click on the Submit button

View and download the admit card PDF

Take a printout for future reference

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Official Websites

The primary platform to download the admit card is kvsangathan.nic.in. Since CBSE is conducting the examination on behalf of the Ministry of Education, candidates can also access their hall tickets via cbse.gov.in.

For applicants under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment, navodaya.gov.in serves as the official source for related updates and notifications.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest announcements and exam-related instructions.

