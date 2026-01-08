LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: How To Download, Will There Be Negative Marking? All Details Inside

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: How To Download, Will There Be Negative Marking? All Details Inside

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out is out. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance.

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out is out. (Photo: Canva)
UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out is out. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 8, 2026 19:10:47 IST

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: How To Download, Will There Be Negative Marking? All Details Inside

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the LT Grade Assistant Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025 today, January 8, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination scheduled on January 17 and 18, 2026, can now download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The preliminary examination will be conducted for Social Science, Biology, English, and Physical Education subjects across 26 districts of Uttar Pradesh, excluding Prayagraj.

How to Download UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit card:

  1. Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

  2. Click on the link for UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card 2025

  3. Log in using your One Time Registration (OTR) number

  4. Download and print the admit card for future reference

Candidates are advised to carry at least two printed copies of the admit card to the examination centre.

UPPSC LT Grade Exam Date & Shift Timings

  • Morning Shift: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

  • Afternoon Shift: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

January 17, 2026

  • Morning: Social Science

  • Afternoon: Biology

January 18, 2026

  • Morning: English

  • Afternoon: Physical Education

No Exam Centres in Prayagraj

UPPSC has clarified that no examination centres have been set up in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Magh Mela. Despite requests from candidates to postpone the exam as Mauni Amavasya falls on January 18, the Commission has decided to proceed with the schedule as planned.

Details Mentioned on UPPSC LT Grade Admit Card

Candidates must carefully verify the following details on their admit card:

  • Candidate’s name

  • Roll number / Registration ID

  • Photograph and signature

  • Exam date, shift, and reporting time

  • Exam centre address

In case of any discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact UPPSC.

Exam Day Guidelines: What to Carry

  • Printed e-Admit Card

  • Original photo ID proof (Aadhaar / Voter ID / Driving Licence / Passport)

  • Two passport-size photographs

  • Black ballpoint pen only (no gel pens)

Entry will be allowed 1 hour 30 minutes before the exam, and gates will close 45 minutes prior to the exam start time.

Will There Be Negative Marking?

Yes. Negative marking is applicable in the UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025. Candidates are advised to attempt questions carefully to avoid unnecessary deductions.

Social Science Paper Pattern

The Social Science paper will have four sections:

  • History

  • Geography

  • Economics

  • Civics

Each section will consist of 60 questions. Candidates must attempt any two sections, and mark their chosen options correctly on the OMR sheet under Optional-1 and Optional-2.

Strict Action Against Unfair Practices

UPPSC has warned that malpractice such as cheating, impersonation, or question paper leaks will attract strict action under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Violators may face penalties of up to ₹1 crore and life imprisonment.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and strictly follow all exam-day instructions.

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 7:10 PM IST
UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: How To Download, Will There Be Negative Marking? All Details Inside

