NTA JEE Mains 2026 City Intimation Slip RELEASED: Check Direct Link, Steps, And Other Important Details

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 city intimation slip on January 8, 2026. Candidates registered for the January session can now check and download their city slip from the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

The JEE Main 2026 January session exams are scheduled to begin on January 21.

What Is The JEE Main City Intimation Slip?

The city intimation slip informs candidates about the city where their exam centre will be located. Issued around 20 days before the examination, it helps students plan travel and accommodation in advance.

However, the city slip is not the admit card and does not allow entry into the examination centre. The official JEE Main 2026 admit card, which will carry the exact exam centre address, shift timing, and reporting instructions, will be released separately on the NTA website.

JEE Main 2026 January Session: Important Dates

The January session of JEE Main 2026 will be conducted from January 21 to January 30, 2026. According to official timelines, the admit cards are expected to be released four to five days before the exam date.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre once it is issued.

How To Download JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can download their Session 1 city slip by following these steps:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the City Intimation Slip link under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section

Log in using your Application Number and Password

View the city details displayed on the dashboard

Download and save the slip for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check nta.ac.in and the JEE Main portal for updates related to admit cards, exam schedules, and other important announcements.

