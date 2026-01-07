LIVE TV
AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link To Be Activated Soon, Check Pass Percentage, Qualifying Marks And Scorecard Details

AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link To Be Activated Soon, Check Pass Percentage, Qualifying Marks And Scorecard Details

BCI has officially declared AIBE 20 Result 2025. The Direct Link To Be Activated Soon, Check Pass Percentage, Qualifying Marks And Scorecard Details in this article.

January 7, 2026 18:11:59 IST

AIBE 20 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link To Be Activated Soon, Check Pass Percentage, Qualifying Marks And Scorecard Details

AIBE 20 Result 2025 has been officially declared by the Bar Council of India (BCI) through a press release. 

However, candidates are currently unable to check their individual results as the direct scorecard link is yet to be activated on the official website- allindiabarexamination.com.

The BCI helpline confirmed that the AIBE 20 result link will be activated by 12 am tonight, allowing candidates to download their scorecards online.

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Here is the Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for AIBE 20 stands at 69.21%, BCI said.

A total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20. The gender-wise breakup is as follows:

  • Male candidates: 1,65,613

  • Female candidates: 86,336

  • Transgender candidates: 19

Here’s AIBE 20 Qualifying Marks 2025

BCI has also reiterated the minimum qualifying marks for different categories:

  • General / OBC candidates: 43 marks
     (45% of 95 marks after rounding off)

  • SC / ST / PwD candidates: 38 marks
     (40% of 95 marks)

Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice, allowing them to practise law in India.

How to Check AIBE 20 Result 2025

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com

  2. Click on the AIBE 20 Result 2025 link on the homepage

  3. Enter the required login credentials

  4. Click on Submit

  5. The result will be displayed on the screen

  6. Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Direct Link Update

The direct link to check AIBE 20 results is expected to go live later today. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025

Candidates can download the AIBE 20 final answer key 2025 by following these steps:

  1. Visit allindiabarexamination.com

  2. Click on the AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025 PDF link

  3. The PDF will open on the screen

  4. Download and save the file

  5. Take a printout for reference

AIBE 21 Registration Dates

BCI has also announced that the registration process for AIBE 21 will begin on February 11, 2026, and will close on April 30, 2026.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 6:11 PM IST
