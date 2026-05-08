Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Expected Anytime at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Official Websites, Direct Link and How to Download Scorecard

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 on May 8, 2026, at 11.30 am. Students appearing for Class 10 board examination will be able to check online marks through the official websites after the result link goes live on the results portal. The result will be announced first by the board through a press release at 11 am. Initially, the result link was expected to be released at 1 pm, however, the board has changed the timings for result announcement and the link will be released at 11.30 am.

This year, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam which took place from February 20 to March 18, 2026.

Where to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

Students can easily check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 online results on the official result portals released by MSBSHSE. Here are some of the most important result portals for SSC exam:

MSBSHSE Official Website

SSC Result Portal

DigiLocker Result

Once the result is posted candidates can sign in to online education portals to get their subject wise marks and results.

How to download Maharashtra SSC marksheet 2026

Students have to keep their login credentials ready before the link gets live. To open their provisional marksheet, students need to follow these steps.

Open the official SSC result portal website

Click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 link

Enter seat number and mother’s name in the login window

Click to view result

Download and save provisional marksheet for future reference

The online marksheet will have details like student name and roll number, school name, subject-wise marks, grades, and qualifying status.

How many students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Exam 2026

The Maharashtra SSC Examination 2026 saw the participation of 1,615,489 students; according to the board, 865,740 were male students, 749,736 were female, and 13 transgender candidates appeared for the exam.

The exams were conducted at 5,111 examination centres across the state. Nine divisional boards, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Konkan, Amravati, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, were involved in the examination process.

What anti-copy measures were introduced in SSC Exam 2026

The Maharashtra board ensured strict anti-copy measures were taken to conduct the exams. Under the copy-free-exam campaign, SSC examinations were held under CCTV surveillance in almost all classrooms for the first time. Sensitive examination centres were identified and flying squads and monitoring teams were deployed to avoid any malpractice.

For the schools functioning as examination centres, officials said that if any copying incident was reported on the campus, their approval can be cancelled from the next academic year.

The aims were transparency and the credibility of the board examinations.

What was last year’s Maharashtra SSC pass percentage

The Maharashtra SSC result last year was announced on May 13. The overall pass percentage in 2025 was 94.10 percent. Students are waiting for the announcement of this year’s pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise performance details from the board during the press conference.

Also Read: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Direct Link, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet