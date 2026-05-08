WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared at wbbse.wb.gov.in: Check West Bengal Class 10 Result Direct Link, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Madhyamik Result 2026 today in a press conference at 9.30 am. Now, candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Class 10 board exams can download their results on the official portals and result websites. The overall pass percentage for this year is 86.83 percent. 971,340 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination conducted at 2,682 schools in the state. The board exams for the year 2026 were conducted between 2 February and 12 February.

How to check WB Madhyamik Result 2026 online

Candidates can check their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 on the official websites of the board. The candidates have to enter the roll number and date of birth to view the provisional marksheet. To download the result, candidates have to do the following steps:

Go to the official WBBSE result website

Click on the “Madhyamik Result 2026” link that appears on the home page

Enter the roll number and other login details

Submit the details

The provisional marksheet can be downloaded and saved for future use.

Students can also check their scores on DigiLocker services.

What is the pass percentage in WB Madhyamik Result 2026

As per the data, the overall pass percentage in West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 is 86.83 percent. Lakhs of students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully this year, board officials said. The result was announced in a press conference today, while the online scorecards were made available later on the official websites.

The examinations were conducted smoothly at 945 examination centres and 1,737 sub-centres in various districts of the state.

Who topped the WB Madhyamik Exam 2026

The West Bengal board also released the list of toppers in the official press briefing.

Rank 1 was claimed by Abhiroop Bhadra with 698 marks and 99.71 per cent. Rank 2 was obtained by Priyatosh Mukherjee with 696 marks and 99.43 per cent.

Rank 3 was a tie between Ankan Kumar Jana and Mainak Mandal. Several students like Arijit Bor, Arun Kamakar, Souvik Das and Soham were Rank 4 holders.

The board extended the congratulations of all successful candidates and also thanked schools for conducting examinations smoothly.

What are the passing marks for WB Madhyamik Result 2026?

Students appearing in the West Bengal Madhyamik Examination 2026 need to achieve atleast 34 percent marks to pass as per the board. Students will have to get at least 34 marks out of 100 in each subject; where applicable theory marks and practical/internal assessment marks will be considered too

Candidates who fail in one or two subjects are given the option to appear the compartment examinations

Students are suggested to read the complete guidelines given by WBBSE about supplementary examinations and the re-evaluation process.

What details will be mentioned in Madhyamik marksheet

The online scorecard will have important academic and personal details of the candidate.

According to reports, the following details should be expected on the marksheet:

Student’s name

Roll number and registration number

Subject-wise marks

Grades obtained

Total marks

Qualifying status

Candidates should double-check all details after downloading the provisional result. Any discrepancy should be immediately reported to school authorities or the board.

Also Read: TN 12th Result 2026 Declared at tnresults.nic.in: Check Tamil Nadu HSC Pass Percentage, Official Websites and Steps to Download Marksheet