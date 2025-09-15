Meet Woman, An IAS Officer, Who Cracked UPSC Exam In 6th Attempt, Is A Social Media Star, Her Name Is…

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is an exam that is one of the toughest to crack in India. It tests a candidate’s knowledge across multiple subjects, their patience, and determination. Cracking it for some takes years of preparation, and the journey is never easy. This is the story of IAS officer Priyanka Goel, who has proved that with hard work, anything can be achieved.

Priyanka Goel hails from Delhi. She cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) in 2022 after six attempts. She secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 369.

In her Class 12 exams, Goel scored 93% at the Maharaja Agrasen Model School in Pitampura.

Her preparation for the Civil Services began in 2016 and she took the exam for the first time in 2017. Only 0.3 marks separated her from qualifying for the prelims the following year. But she did not let failures stop her.

In the last two months before her sixth attempt, she studied an average of 17–18 hours a day, according to reports. As a result of her hard work and determination, she finally earned a place among the top candidates in the country.

Priyanka’s father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. They stood by her during her long and challenging journey.

Apart from her UPSC success, Priyanka Goel has also built a strong presence on social media. She has massive following on Instagram, where she shares her thoughts and glimpses of her life.

