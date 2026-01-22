LIVE TV
NBEMS Announces NEET PG, MDS 2026 Examination Schedule; Check Tentative Exam Dates, Internship Cut-Offs And Preparation Tips

NBEMS has announced NEET PG and NEET MDS 2026 exam dates, with key internship cut-offs and CBT format, helping aspirants plan early.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 22, 2026 17:34:56 IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the tentative examination schedule for NEET PG 2026 and NEET MDS 2026, offering early clarity to thousands of medical and dental aspirants across India preparing for postgraduate admissions.

With the release of the proposed dates, candidates can now begin structured planning for two of the most competitive medical entrance exams in the country.

NEET PG, NEET MDS 2026: Tentative Exam Dates

As per the official NBEMS notification, the exams will be conducted on the following dates in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode:

  • NEET MDS 2026:
     Exam Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026
     Internship Cut-Off: May 31, 2026

  • NEET PG 2026:
     Exam Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026
     Internship Cut-Off: September 30, 2026

Both examinations will be held at designated centres across India.

Why This Announcement Matters

The early declaration of tentative dates plays a crucial role in helping aspirants plan their academic and clinical schedules effectively.

1. Early Planning Advantage

With nearly a year in hand, candidates can now design long-term study strategies, align internship duties with preparation, and schedule revisions efficiently.

2. Internship Eligibility Awareness

Meeting the internship completion deadline is mandatory for eligibility.

  • NEET MDS 2026 candidates must finish their internship by May 31, 2026

  • NEET PG 2026 candidates must complete theirs by September 30, 2026

Failure to meet these cut-off dates will render candidates ineligible to appear for the exams.

3. CBT Mode Confirmation

The confirmation of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format allows aspirants to focus on mock tests and digital exam practice, which is crucial for time management and performance.

Preparation Tips for NEET PG and MDS 2026 Aspirants

With the timeline now available, candidates should:

  • Begin syllabus-wise preparation with a realistic timetable

  • Regularly practice CBT-based mock tests

  • Balance internship duties with daily revision

  • Follow NBEMS updates closely for brochure release and application dates

  • Avoid relying on unofficial sources for critical exam-related information

While the schedule is tentative, aspirants are advised to treat these dates as firm for preliminary planning.
NBEMS is expected to release the official information brochures, detailing eligibility criteria, application process, syllabus and exam pattern, closer to the application window, likely in late 2025.

Candidates on alert

Candidates should keep checking the official NBEMS website for all verified updates.

The release of the NEET PG and NEET MDS 2026 schedule marks the formal beginning of the postgraduate medical entrance cycle for the year. With ample preparation time now available, aspirants are encouraged to start early, stay disciplined, and remain updated through official NBEMS communications.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 5:34 PM IST
QUICK LINKS