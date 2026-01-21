CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 today, January 21. Candidates who have registered for the national-level management entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

The CMAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

CMAT 2026 Admit Card: How to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CMAT 2026 hall ticket:

Visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled “Release of Admit Cards for the candidates of CMAT 2026”

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit the details

The CMAT 2026 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print it for future reference

To access the admit card, candidates will need their application number, password and security pin.

CMAT 2026 Exam Date and Timing

The CMAT 2026 examination will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well in advance as mentioned on their admit cards.

The hall ticket contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, application number, exam centre address, reporting time, test slot, and important exam-day instructions.

Earlier, on January 16, NTA had released the city intimation slip, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city ahead of the test.

CMAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The CMAT 2026 question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 400 marks. Each correct answer will be awarded four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every wrong response.

The exam will include the following sections:

Logical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

General Awareness

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Innovation and Entrepreneurship

CMAT for MBA and PGDM Admissions

CMAT is conducted for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes offered by AICTE-approved institutions across India. It serves as a key gateway for management aspirants seeking entry into top business schools.

In 2025, a total of 74,012 candidates registered, while 63,145 appeared for the exam, recording an attendance rate of 85.32 per cent, highlighting the growing importance of the exam.

Important Advisory for Candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their CMAT 2026 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Any discrepancy in the admit card details should be reported to NTA immediately.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

