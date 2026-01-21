LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

CMAT 2026 admit card released by NTA. Exam on Jan 25 from 9 AM to 12 PM. Download hall ticket now at cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT 2026 admit card released by NTA. (Photo: Canva)
CMAT 2026 admit card released by NTA. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 21, 2026 18:06:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 today, January 21. Candidates who have registered for the national-level management entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

You Might Be Interested In

The CMAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 25, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 noon.

CMAT 2026 Admit Card: How to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CMAT 2026 hall ticket:

You Might Be Interested In

Visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in
 Click on the link titled “Release of Admit Cards for the candidates of CMAT 2026”
 Enter your application number and date of birth
 Submit the details
 The CMAT 2026 admit card will appear on the screen
 Download and print it for future reference

To access the admit card, candidates will need their application number, password and security pin.

CMAT 2026 Exam Date and Timing

The CMAT 2026 examination will be held in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well in advance as mentioned on their admit cards.

The hall ticket contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, application number, exam centre address, reporting time, test slot, and important exam-day instructions.

Earlier, on January 16, NTA had released the city intimation slip, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city ahead of the test.

CMAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The CMAT 2026 question paper will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 400 marks. Each correct answer will be awarded four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every wrong response.

The exam will include the following sections:

 Logical Reasoning
 Language Comprehension
 General Awareness
 Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation
 Innovation and Entrepreneurship

CMAT for MBA and PGDM Admissions

CMAT is conducted for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes offered by AICTE-approved institutions across India. It serves as a key gateway for management aspirants seeking entry into top business schools.

In 2025, a total of 74,012 candidates registered, while 63,145 appeared for the exam, recording an attendance rate of 85.32 per cent, highlighting the growing importance of the exam.

Important Advisory for Candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their CMAT 2026 admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. Any discrepancy in the admit card details should be reported to NTA immediately.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website — cmat.nta.nic.in.

ALSO READ: ICSI CSEET January 2026 Result OUT: Here’s How To Check Scorecard, Direct Link And Important Details

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 6:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CMATCMAT 2026CMAT 2026 admit cardCMAT hall ticket

RELATED News

CBSE Admit Card 2026 Out For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates- Download Direct Link, Check Exam Tips Here

CTET 2026 Exam: Check Admit Card Release Date, Eligibility, and Key Guidelines

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Admit Card: Release Date, Step-by-Step Download Guide, Exam-Day Rules, and Key Guidelines

MAHA TET Result 2025-26 OUT: Check Out Link, How To Download Final Answer Key PDF And Important Details

Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025-26 Out Today: Direct Link To Download RSSB 4th Grade Merit List PDF

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai Disturbing Incident: 2.5 Month Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted And Beaten By 20-Year-Old Man, Rescued After Locals Heard Its Cries Emerging From Toilet – Watch

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

Did Nana Patekar Abruptly Leave O’Romeo Trailer Launch Due To Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri? Vishal Bhardwaj Reacts, ‘We Made Him Wait For…’

India To Democratise AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw Outlines Modi Government’s Plans To Slash Computing Costs And Introduce Techno-Legal Regulation At Davos 2026

Who Is Ben Mayes? England Batter Who Smashed 191 During U19 World Cup Clash Against Scotland

“I Feared Getting Killed”: Trump Reveals Why He Dropped The Plan To Rename “Gulf Of Mexico” As “Gulf Of Trump”

Ramyaa Storms into Cinemas This February 2026

₹10,000 Loan on Aadhaar Card: Eligibility, Process, and Common Mistakes

Style Meets Performance: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Makes A Comeback With Sporty Design, 296cc Twin-Cylinder Engine And New Vibrant Colours At Just…

Meet Albinder Dhindsa: Blinkit Boss Replaces Deepinder Goyal As Eternal Group CEO, His Net Worth Is…

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download
CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download
CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download
CMAT 2026 Admit Card OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Date, Timing And Steps To Download

QUICK LINKS