NEET Results 2025 Updates: NTA Declares UG Result, Check Scores Now with Direct Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the NEET UG 2025 results today, June 14. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance test can now access their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password. The final answer key was also published earlier this morning, confirming the closure of the evaluation process.

NEET UG 2025 Cutoff and Scorecard Access

Alongside the results, NTA is expected to release the cutoff scores required for admission to medical colleges.

In 2024, the NEET cutoff for General and EWS categories was 162 marks. Given this year’s exam difficulty and historical trends, a marginal drop in the cutoff is anticipated.

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG 2025 exam held on May 4. This large turnout will also play a crucial role in determining the final cutoff scores. NEET UG results are valid only for the ongoing academic year, and candidates must seek admission within this window.

For those who prefer accessing their scores on alternate platforms, DigiLocker offers a simple way to check results. Students can log in using their mobile number, select NEET from the services list, enter their exam credentials, and view their scorecard.

NEET UG 2025 Toppers List and Performance Highlights Soon

Now that the results are live, the NTA will be releasing a detailed press note highlighting the key statistics of this year’s examination.

This will include the total number of qualifying candidates, top scorers across categories, and performance distribution across different states. The press release will also officially mention the student who has secured All India Rank 1.

The percentile score shown in the result is not the actual marks but a comparative performance score. It reflects how well a student performed relative to others. Factors such as total candidates, question paper toughness, and available medical seats influence the final cutoff score.

Reservation Policy for NEET UG 2025 Counselling

As per the central government’s reservation norms, students applying through the All India Quota will be considered under the following criteria:

SC candidates will have 15 per cent reservation, while ST candidates have 7.5 per cent.

Those under the Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer) category are allotted 27 per cent.

Candidates identified as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) get 10 per cent reservation.

Additionally, persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are allotted 5 per cent seats.

This reservation structure will be applied during the NEET UG 2025 counselling process conducted for All India Quota seats in government-run and centrally-funded institutions.

Where to Check NEET UG 2025 Scores

Apart from the main portal neet.nta.nic.in, students can also check their NEET UG 2025 scores on:

exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG

nta.ac.in

DigiLocker website and app (digilocker.gov.in)

UMANG app

Students are advised to download and keep a printed copy of their scorecard for future admission and counselling procedures. With the results now accessible, the focus shifts to counselling, document verification, and college seat allocation.