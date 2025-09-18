NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT| Direct Link to Download PDF

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has recently released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. Candidates can now check the final allotment PFD on their official website mcc.nic.in.
How to Download NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Final Seat Allotment?
Step 1: Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Final Result for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025 link
Step 3: The round 2 final allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the PDF for future use
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result – Click Here
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Date
According to the schedule released, the third round of NEET UG counselling will commence with the registration process on September 29.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registrations
|
September 29 to October 5, 2025
|
Choice Filling
|
September 30 to October 5, 2025
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
October 6 to 7, 2025
|
Round 3 Allotment
|
October 8, 2025
|
Round 3 Reporting
|
October 9 to 17, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment: Required Documents
Candidates must keep these documents handy while reporting to the allotted colleges.
-
NEET Admit Card
-
NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter
-
Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet
-
Class 12th Certificate & Marksheet
-
Government-Issued Photo ID
-
Passport-Size Photographs
-
Provisional Allotment Letter