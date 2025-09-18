NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT| Direct Link to Download PDF
Home > Education > NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT| Direct Link to Download PDF

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT| Direct Link to Download PDF

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has recently released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. Candidates can now check the final allotment PFD on their official website mcc.nic.in.

MCC recently released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)
MCC recently released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 18, 2025 15:11:55 IST

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has recently released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. Candidates can now check the final allotment PFD on their official website mcc.nic.in

How to Download NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Final Seat Allotment?

Step 1: Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Final Result for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025 link

Step 3: The round 2 final allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the PDF for future use

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result – Click Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Date 

According to the schedule released, the third round of NEET UG counselling will commence with the registration process on September 29. 

Events

Dates

Registrations

September 29 to October 5, 2025 

Choice Filling

September 30 to October 5, 2025

Processing of seat allotment

October 6 to 7, 2025

Round 3 Allotment

October 8, 2025

Round 3 Reporting

October 9 to 17, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment: Required Documents 

Candidates must keep these documents handy while reporting to the allotted colleges. 

  • NEET Admit Card

  • NEET Scorecard/Rank Letter

  • Class 10th Certificate & Marksheet

  • Class 12th Certificate & Marksheet

  • Government-Issued Photo ID

  • Passport-Size Photographs

  • Provisional Allotment Letter

Tags: final seat allotment round 2neet ugNEET UG 2025NEET UG 2025 CounsellingNEET UG 2025 Counselling direct linkNEET UG 2025 Counselling documentsNEET UG 2025 Counselling downloadNEET UG 2025 Counselling final seat allotmentNEET UG 2025 Counselling round 3

