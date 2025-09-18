NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Final Allotment Result OUT| Direct Link to Download PDF

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee has recently released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. Candidates can now check the final allotment PFD on their official website mcc.nic.in.

How to Download NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Final Seat Allotment?

Step 1: Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Final Result for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2025 link

Step 3: The round 2 final allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the PDF for future use

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result – Click Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Date

According to the schedule released, the third round of NEET UG counselling will commence with the registration process on September 29.

Events Dates Registrations September 29 to October 5, 2025 Choice Filling September 30 to October 5, 2025 Processing of seat allotment October 6 to 7, 2025 Round 3 Allotment October 8, 2025 Round 3 Reporting October 9 to 17, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment: Required Documents

Candidates must keep these documents handy while reporting to the allotted colleges.