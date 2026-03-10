‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ In Board Exam: CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper QR Code Leads To Rickroll Prank, Memes Flood Internet As Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing

Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board examination were in for an unexpected surprise when a QR code printed on the question paper allegedly redirected users to the viral “Rickroll” prank video Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley.

The unusual incident, reported during the exam held on March 9, 2026, quickly went viral on social media, leaving netizens amused and puzzled.

QR Code on CBSE Maths Paper Leads to Viral Video

The three-hour CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam, conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. IST, reportedly included QR codes printed on several question paper sets, including RPSQ4 and SET-2. These codes are typically meant for verification or exam-related information.

However, some students claimed that when they scanned the QR code after the exam, it redirected them to the iconic 1987 music video Never Gonna Give You Up. The song is widely associated with the internet prank known as “Rickrolling,” where unsuspecting users are tricked into opening the video.

Videos and Screenshots Go Viral Online

The incident gained traction online after students began sharing screenshots and videos on the social media platform X. One student from Delhi reportedly filmed her reaction at home while scanning the QR code, capturing her shocked laughter as the music video appeared on her phone.

Soon after, multiple users claimed they experienced the same outcome when scanning QR codes from different question paper sets, sparking widespread curiosity and amusement online.

What Is the ‘Rickroll’ Meme?

Internet users quickly identified the situation as a classic “Rickroll.” The prank has been popular on the internet for years and involves tricking people into opening the music video for Never Gonna Give You Up under the guise of another link.

The unexpected appearance of the meme during a high-pressure board examination added to the humour, with many students and social media users describing the moment as both surprising and entertaining.

Memes Flood Social Media

As the story spread, social media platforms were flooded with memes and jokes about the incident. Many users jokingly suggested that the education board had pulled off a “top-notch prank” on students already stressed about their board exams.







One user wrote, “CBSE bahut aage nikal gaya hai… ab QR code se troll kar raha.”

Another commented that they never expected to be “Rickrolled by CBSE in 2026.”

Some memes humorously suggested that students should scan the QR code only after completing the exam to enjoy the surprise.

Questions Raised Over QR Code Link

While many netizens treated the situation as a lighthearted moment, others raised concerns about how such a link could appear on an official examination paper. Some users speculated about possible printing errors, technical glitches, or tampering with the QR codes.

There were also reports that not all QR codes redirected to the prank video, which further fueled speculation online.







No Official Response Yet

As of now, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not issued an official statement explaining the incident or confirming whether the QR codes were mistakenly linked to the viral video.

Meanwhile, the unusual episode continues to circulate widely online, turning a routine board examination moment into a viral internet talking point. With CBSE Class 12 board results expected in May, the “Rickroll in the exam hall” story has already become one of the most talked-about moments of this year’s exam season.

