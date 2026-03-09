LIVE TV
Home > Education > 'All Students Are Advised To..' CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams In Middle East Amid Regional Tensions; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

CBSE has postponed Class XII board examinations scheduled between March 12 and 16, 2026, in several Middle Eastern countries due to the prevailing regional situation and concerns over students’ well-being.

CBSE postpones Class XII board exams in Middle East amid regional conflict (AI-Generated Image)
CBSE postpones Class XII board exams in Middle East amid regional conflict (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 9, 2026 21:46:17 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday postponed Class XII board examinations scheduled in several Middle Eastern countries amid the prevailing regional situation and concerns over students’ well-being.

In a circular issued today, CBSE said the examinations scheduled between March 12 and March 16, in the Middle East region, will be postponed following a review of the situation.

The decision applies to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
“After a critical review of the current situation in parts of the Middle East and the mental agony of the students and the prevailing uncertainties, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations scheduled from March 12, 2026, to March 16, 2026,” the board said in the circular.

CBSE added that fresh dates for the examinations will be announced later and that the board will review the situation again on March 14 before taking further decisions regarding the remaining examinations scheduled from March 16 onwards.

“All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully,” the circular added.

Meanwhile, Indian missions in the region have issued advisories for Indian nationals in view of the evolving security situation.
The Embassy of India in Bahrain advised Indian citizens to remain vigilant and follow updates issued by the embassy and local authorities. It also said priority is being given to stranded Indian nationals seeking transit through Saudi Arabia for travel back to India.

The embassy stated that transit visas through Saudi Arabia are being facilitated in coordination with the Embassy of India in Riyadh, with travellers required to possess confirmed tickets to India onwards and carry official documentation issued by the embassy.

“Transit Through Saudi Arabia from Bahrain. Priority is being given to stranded Indian nationals, especially those on tourist or short-term visas. The Embassy of India in Riyadh is obtaining individual transit visa approvals from the Saudi Government.

Therefore, transit visa requests are currently being referred by the Embassy of India in Bahrain to the Embassy of India in Riyadh,” the statement from the Embassy read.

In Iran, the Embassy of India in Tehran advised Indian nationals not to approach land border points for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the embassy, cautioning that assistance may not be possible once individuals exit Iranian territory.

“Indian nationals are hereby advised not to approach any of the land borders of Iran for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the Embassy. Any movement towards land border points should be undertaken only after obtaining explicit guidance from the Embassy,” the statement read.

“It may please be noted that the Embassy will not be in a position to extend assistance once individuals have exited Iranian territory and are unable to enter the third country concerned,” it added.

The advisory also shared emergency contact numbers and urged Indian citizens to remain in touch with the embassy for guidance amid the ongoing regional developments.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Will Russia Join Hands With Iran Against US-Israel? Vladimir Putin Congratulates New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Offers ‘Unwavering Support’; What Does This Mean For The Middle-East War?   

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 9:44 PM IST
