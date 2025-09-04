NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).

In the 2025 rankings, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru secured the top position in the Law category, followed by the National Law University, Delhi in second place and the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Full List of Top law colleges in India