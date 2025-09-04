NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER).
In the 2025 rankings, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru secured the top position in the Law category, followed by the National Law University, Delhi in second place and the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad in third.
NIRF Ranking 2025: Full List of Top law colleges in India
|Rank
|Name
|City
|State
|1
|National Law School of India University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|2
|National Law University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|3
|Nalsar University of Law
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|4
|The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences
|Kolkata
|West Bengal
|5
|Gujarat National Law University
|Gandhinagar
|Gujarat
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|Kharagpur
|West Bengal
|7
|Symbiosis Law School, Pune
|Pune
|Maharashtra
|8
|Jamia Millia Islamia
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|9
|Aligarh Muslim University
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|10
|Siksha O Anusandhan
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|11
|Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|12
|Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|13
|Cochin University of Science and Technology
|Cochin
|Kerala
|14
|Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|Bhubaneswar
|Odisha
|15
|National Law University
|Cuttack
|Odisha
|16
|Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Law
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|17
|Chanakya National Law University
|Patna
|Bihar
|18
|UPES
|Dehradun
|Uttarakhand
|19
|Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|20
|Alliance University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|21
|Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|22
|Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|23
|Central University of South Bihar
|Gaya
|Bihar
|24
|Christ University
|Bengaluru
|Karnataka
|25
|S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|Chennai
|Tamil Nadu
|26
|Lovely Professional University
|Phagwara
|Punjab
|27
|National Law Institute University, Bhopal
|Bhopal
|Madhya Pradesh
|28
|Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|29
|University of Lucknow
|Lucknow
|Uttar Pradesh
|30
|National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi
|Ranchi
|Jharkhand
|31
|ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|Telangana
|32
|Manipal University Jaipur
|Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|33
|Nirma University
|Ahmedabad
|Gujarat
|34
|Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla
|Select City
|Himachal Pradesh
|35
|National Law University and Judicial Academy
|Kamrup
|Assam
|36
|Galgotias University
|Gautam Budh Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh
|37
|Army Institute of Law
|Mohali
|Punjab
|38
|Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM)
|Visakhapatnam
|Andhra Pradesh
|39
|Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon
|Gurugram, Haryana
|Haryana
|40
|Central University of Punjab
|Bathinda
|Punjab