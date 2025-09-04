LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Education > NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework - NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4, 2025.

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru secured the top position in the Law category.
National Law School of India University, Bengaluru secured the top position in the Law category.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: September 4, 2025 14:45:07 IST

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education has officially released the National Institutional Ranking Framework – NIRF 2025 rankings today, September 4,  2025. The list of top institutes in each category and the overall category is now available on the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org. The NIRF Rankings 2025 marked the tenth edition developed by the Ministry, which ranks higher education institutions across India based on five criteria: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practices (RPC), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PER). 

 

In the 2025 rankings, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru secured the top position in the Law category, followed by the National Law University, Delhi in second place and the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad in third.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Full List of Top law colleges in India 

Rank Name City State
1 National Law School of India University Bengaluru Karnataka
2 National Law University New Delhi Delhi
3 Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad Telangana
4 The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences Kolkata West Bengal
5 Gujarat National Law University Gandhinagar Gujarat
6 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Kharagpur West Bengal
7 Symbiosis Law School, Pune Pune Maharashtra
8 Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Delhi
9 Aligarh Muslim University Aligarh Uttar Pradesh
10 Siksha O Anusandhan Bhubaneswar Odisha
11 Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy Thanjavur Tamil Nadu
12 Babasheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
13 Cochin University of Science and Technology Cochin Kerala
14 Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology Bhubaneswar Odisha
15 National Law University Cuttack Odisha
16 Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Law Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh
17 Chanakya National Law University Patna Bihar
18 UPES Dehradun Uttarakhand
19 Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences Chennai Tamil Nadu
20 Alliance University Bengaluru Karnataka
21 Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
22 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University New Delhi Delhi
23 Central University of South Bihar Gaya Bihar
24 Christ University Bengaluru Karnataka
25 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology Chennai Tamil Nadu
26 Lovely Professional University Phagwara Punjab
27 National Law Institute University, Bhopal Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
28 Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur Nagpur Maharashtra
29 University of Lucknow Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
30 National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand
31 ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad Hyderabad Telangana
32 Manipal University Jaipur Jaipur Rajasthan
33 Nirma University Ahmedabad Gujarat
34 Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla Select City Himachal Pradesh
35 National Law University and Judicial Academy Kamrup Assam
36 Galgotias University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh
37 Army Institute of Law Mohali Punjab
38 Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management (GITAM) Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh
39 Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon Gurugram, Haryana Haryana
40 Central University of Punjab Bathinda Punjab
Tags: law Colleges nirfNIRFnirf 2025NIRF 2025 rankingsNIRF Rankingranking 2025 nirftop law Colleges

RELATED News

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Dental Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top University in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Medical Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Delhi University Colleges

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty attend screening of 'The Bengal Files'
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India
NIRF Ranking 2025 OUT at nirfindia.org: Check Full List of Top Law Colleges in India

QUICK LINKS