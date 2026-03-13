NTA NCET 2026 Form Correction Begins at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET Check How to Make Corrections Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026. Candidates can now check and correct a few details in already submitted application forms through the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

The NCET correction window has been opened from March 12 and will close on March 14, 2026, at 11:50 PM, according to the official notice.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the information in their forms and correct any errors in it within the correction window as no changes will be possible after the window is closed.

All candidates can access the correction facility through their application login credentials.

What is the NCET 2026 application correction window

The NCET 2026 form application correction window is a temporary service offered by the examination authority, where candidates can modify some of their details in the forms they have already submitted.

The correction facility is particularly useful for those candidates who have entered the wrong exam preference, personal information or academic details while filling out the form.

However, the correction facility is short-lived and on closing the window the details of the application will be treated as final. Hence, candidates are advised to do a careful check over their form before submitting the changes.

How can candidates edit the NCET 2026 application form

Candidates who wish to make corrections must log in to the official NCET portal using their application number and password.

The steps to update the form are as follows:

Go to the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCET

Find and click on the link for the NCET 2026 application correction

Log in using the application number and password

Edit the permitted fields in the application form

Review the changes carefully before final submission

Submit the updated form and save a copy for reference

Candidates should double-check their updated details to avoid any discrepancies during the examination process.

Which details can be edited in the NCET application form

The testing agency has allowed candidates to make changes to several fields in the application form.

Applicants are permitted to change any one of the following personal details:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

In addition, candidates can update multiple academic and personal details, including:

Class 10 examination information

Class 12 examination details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category or PwD/PwBD status (if not verified through UDID)

Candidate’s signature

Candidates also have the option to modify or add details related to the examination, such as:

Subject or test paper

Preferred university, programme, or course

These changes allow candidates to ensure that their application reflects accurate information before the examination process begins.

Which details cannot be changed in the NCET 2026 form

While several fields are editable, the testing agency has restricted changes to certain important details.

Candidates cannot modify the following information:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent address

Current address

Uploaded photograph

However, candidates who registered using an identity proof other than Aadhaar may still update their identity details, including Aadhaar information, if required.

When will the NCET 2026 examination be conducted

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2026 will be conducted on 17th April 2026. The NCET will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode across the country at various exam centres.

The exam will be conducted in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu etc. to facilitate candidates from all over the country.

Candidates can also apply to change their exam city in case of their temporary or permanent address. However, the final decision will be exercised by the examination authority.

The examiner has opened the correction window so candidates need to double check all the details before sending the updated form because the details should be correct in order to ensure a hassle-free admission and examination process.

