MP Forest Guard Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Last Date To Apply At esb.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will close the online application process for the MP Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 on March 14, 2026.

Candidates who are interested in applying for posts such as Forest Guard, Field Guard, Jail Prahari, and Assistant Jail Superintendent must complete their registration before the deadline.

Eligible applicants can submit their forms through the official portals esb.mp.gov.in and esb.mponline.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in both the Forest Department and the Jail Department of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the process soon to avoid last-minute technical issues.

What are the important dates for MPESB Forest Guard recruitment

The recruitment process has already been underway for several weeks.

Key dates related to the recruitment include:

Notification release: February 27, 2026

Application process started: February 28, 2026

Last date to apply: March 14, 2026

Application correction window: Until March 19, 2026

Computer-based test: Expected to begin on April 7, 2026

With the application deadline approaching, candidates who meet the eligibility criteria should complete the MP Forest Guard Recruitment 2026 application as soon as possible to secure their chance of appearing in the examination.

Who can apply for the MPESB Forest Guard and Jail Prahari posts

The eligibility requirements vary depending on the post applied for.

Candidates who have passed Class 10 are eligible to apply for the Forest Guard, Field Guard, and Jail Prahari posts.

However, applicants seeking the Assistant Jail Superintendent position must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university.

Candidates must also ensure that they meet all other requirements mentioned in the official notification before submitting the application form.

What is the age limit for MP Forest Guard recruitment 2026

The age criteria differ slightly for the available posts. For Forest Guard, Field Guard, and Jail Prahari, applicants must be between 18 and 33 years of age. For the Assistant Jail Superintendent post, candidates should fall within the 21 to 33 years age bracket.

The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2026. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories according to government rules.

What is the total number of vacancies in MP Forest Guard recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive will fill 1,679 posts across multiple roles in the state government departments.

The vacancy distribution for each post is as follows:

Forest Guard (Van Rakshak): 728 posts

Field Guard (Kshetra Rakshak): 169 posts

Jail Prahari (Warder): 757 posts

Assistant Jail Superintendent: 25 posts

These positions are considered important roles within the forest protection system and prison administration of the state.

What is the application fee for MPESB recruitment 2026

Candidates are required to pay the application fee through online payment modes during the submission of the form.

The fee structure is as follows:

Rs 500 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories

Rs 250 for candidates from SC, ST, female, PH, and PWD categories

Applicants should ensure that the payment is completed successfully, as incomplete applications may not be considered valid.

How will candidates be selected for these posts

The selection process for the recruitment will take place in multiple stages. First, candidates will appear for a computer-based written examination. Those who qualify in the written test will move on to the skill test stage.

Candidates who clear these rounds will then be called for document verification and a medical examination before the final appointment is confirmed.