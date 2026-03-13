LIVE TV
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where And How To Check The Results Online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Intermediate examinations will be able to view their scores through the official websites.

Published: March 13, 2026 13:48:29 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 in the coming days. Once released, students who appeared for the Intermediate examinations will be able to view their scores through the official websites of the board.

While the board has not confirmed the exact date yet, several reports suggest that the BSEB Inter result 2026 may be declared between March 21 and March 25. Students are advised to regularly check the official portals for updates regarding the result announcement.

Traditionally, the board releases the results through a press briefing, during which officials share details such as pass percentage, stream-wise performance, and the names of top-performing students. Shortly after the announcement, the online result link is activated for students.

Is the online Bihar Board result the final marksheet

The score displayed online is considered provisional and mainly helps students access their results quickly after they are announced.

The official marksheets and certificates will be issued later through the respective schools.

Students are therefore advised to keep a copy of the online result for reference until the original documents are distributed.

With the result announcement expected soon, students across Bihar are now waiting for the official confirmation of the BSEB Inter result 2026, which will determine their next academic steps, including admissions to undergraduate courses and other higher education opportunities.

Can students check the BSEB result through other platforms

Apart from the official websites, the board usually provides additional ways to access results to avoid inconvenience caused by heavy traffic on the day.

Students may also be able to check their marks through SMS services or the DigiLocker app, where digital copies of scorecards can sometimes be made available.

These alternatives help students view their results even if the main websites become temporarily slow.

When will the Bihar Board Class 12 result 2026 be announced

The BSEB Class 12 Board Examination results are generally declared in March each year, and the board often completes the process earlier than many other state education boards.

For 2026, the evaluation process is believed to be nearing completion, which is why the Inter result announcement is expected in the third week of March.

Students should remember that the exact timing will only be confirmed once the board makes an official announcement.

Where can students check the BSEB Inter result 2026

Once the results are declared, the Bihar Board Class 12 result link will be activated on the official websites of the board.

Students can access their results through the following portals:

  • seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
  • results.biharboardonline.com
  • biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

These websites will host the official result page where students can log in to view their marks.

Because a large number of students attempt to check their results at the same time, the websites may temporarily slow down after the announcement.

How to check the Bihar Board Class 12 result online

Students can check their BSEB Inter result 2026 by following a few basic steps:

  • Open any of the official Bihar Board websites
  • Look for the link related to the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026
  • Enter your roll number in the required field
  • Complete the captcha verification
  • Submit the details to view the result

After the result appears on the screen, students can download or print the scorecard for reference.

