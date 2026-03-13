LIVE TV
SSC LDCE Final Answer Key 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Response Sheet And Check Scorecard Link Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer keys, response sheets, and scorecards for several Limited Departmental Competitive Exams.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 13, 2026 13:18:33 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer keys, response sheets, and scorecards for several Limited Departmental Competitive Examinations (LDCE) conducted for central government employees. The documents were made available on the Commission’s official website on March 12, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the computer-based examination (CBE) can now log in to the SSC portal to check their final answer key and marks.

The Commission has stated that the download facility will remain active until March 26, 2026, at 6:00 PM. After this deadline, the documents will no longer be accessible on the website.

The final results for these departmental exams had already been announced earlier. With the release of the final answer keys and response sheets, candidates now have an opportunity to review their responses and compare them with the official answers used in the evaluation process.

What does the SSC LDCE final answer key mean for candidates

The final answer key represents the confirmed set of answers approved by the Commission after reviewing all objections raised during the provisional stage.

Once this version is published, it becomes the official reference used for calculating candidates’ marks. Unlike the provisional answer key, candidates cannot challenge the final one.

For candidates, this document serves as a way to understand how their responses were assessed and to see which answers were considered correct during the final evaluation.

Which departmental exams are included in the SSC notice

The Commission has issued the answer keys and scorecards for several departmental examinations conducted for employees working in central government departments.

The exams covered include:

  • Assistant Section Officer / Assistant Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (2022–2024)
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerk Grade LDCE 2024 (CSCS, DoPT)
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant / Lower Division Clerk Grade LDCE 2024 (CSCS, DoPT)

These examinations are organised under the Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) system managed by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Through these exams, eligible government staff get an opportunity to compete for higher positions within the central administrative framework, supporting career progression and internal promotions.

What is the deadline to download SSC answer keys and scorecards

The Commission has clearly mentioned that candidates will be able to download their answer keys and scorecards only until March 26, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Once the window closes, the documents will not remain available on the portal, and the Commission will not accept any separate requests for them afterward.

Because of this, candidates are advised to log in and download their documents within the specified time to avoid missing the deadline.

Why should candidates check their SSC response sheet

The response sheet allows candidates to review the answers they selected during the examination. When compared with the final answer key, it helps them understand how their score was calculated.

For many candidates, this step is useful for maintaining a personal record of their performance and verifying the marks displayed in the final scorecard.

With the release of the final answer keys and marks, the evaluation stage for these departmental examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission has now reached its final phase. Candidates are encouraged to check the official website for any further updates related to the recruitment or promotion process.

How can candidates download the SSC LDCE answer key and marks

Candidates can access their final answer key, response sheet, and marks by logging into the SSC website using their credentials.

To download the documents, candidates can follow these steps:

  • Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission
  • Visit and click on the login section on the homepage
  • Enter the registered ID and Password
  • Open the link related to Final Answer Key / Response Sheet / Marks for the LDCE examination
  • Download and save the files for future use

It is advisable to keep a printed copy of these documents as they may be useful for reference later.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 1:18 PM IST
Tags: SSC answer keySSC Answer Key 2026SSC Final Answer KeySSC LDCE final answer keySSC response sheetSSC score card

