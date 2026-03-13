LIVE TV
Home > Education > CUET PG 2026 Admit Card Out For March 16–19 Exams; Check Download Link Here

The National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG 2026 admit card for candidates scheduled to appear in the examination between March 16 and March 19, 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 13, 2026 12:50:29 IST

The National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG 2026 admit card for candidates scheduled to appear in the examination between March 16 and March 19, 2026.

Registered candidates can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website using their application number and date of birth.

The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate is currently underway across multiple centres in the country. The entrance exam began on March 6, 2026, and will continue until March 27, 2026.

Conducted in several shifts, the exam serves as a gateway for admission to postgraduate programmes offered by participating universities across India.

Candidates appearing in upcoming shifts are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and verify all the details carefully.

What details are mentioned on the CUET PG 2026 admit card

The CUET PG admit card is an important document that candidates must carry to the examination centre.

It includes several key details related to the examination and the candidate. These include the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, shift timing, and the address of the examination centre.

In addition, the document also contains exam-day guidelines and instructions that candidates are required to follow during the test.

Candidates should carefully check all the information printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they are advised to contact the examination authority immediately.

Why is the CUET PG 2026 admit card being released in phases

The testing agency has adopted a phase-wise release system for the admit cards to manage the large number of candidates appearing for the exam.

Earlier, the agency issued hall tickets for candidates scheduled to appear between March 6 and March 10. This was followed by another release for those appearing from March 11 to March 13.

The latest batch of admit cards now covers candidates whose exams are scheduled between March 16 and March 19.

Candidates whose exams are scheduled after March 19 are expected to receive their admit cards in the coming days. The testing agency usually releases the documents a few days before the scheduled exam date.

Which documents are required at the CUET PG exam centre

Along with the printed CUET PG 2026 admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo identification proof to the examination centre.

Accepted ID proofs include Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID card, or driving licence. Without these documents, candidates may not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

The testing agency has also asked candidates to reach the examination centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Early arrival allows sufficient time for identity verification and security checks before the exam begins.

How to download the CUET PG 2026 admit card

Candidates can follow a few simple steps to download their hall ticket from the official website:

  • Go to the official website exams.nta.nic.in/CUET-PG
  • Find and click on the CUET PG 2026 admit card link on the homepage
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • Submit the details to log in to the candidate portal
  • Download the admit card and keep it safe for the exam day

Candidates are advised to keep multiple printed copies of the admit card to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

What is the role of CUET PG in university admissions

The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate is a national-level entrance examination used by several universities for postgraduate admissions.

The exam was introduced to create a centralised and transparent admission process for postgraduate programmes. Instead of conducting separate entrance tests, participating universities consider CUET PG scores while preparing their admission lists.

Through this system, candidates can apply to multiple universities using a single entrance examination, simplifying the admission process and reducing the need to appear for several tests.

As the examination continues through March, candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further admit card releases and exam-related notifications.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 12:50 PM IST
