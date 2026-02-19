LIVE TV
Odisha Civil Services Recruitment 2026: OPSC Invites Applications For 465 Vacancies, Steps To Apply Here

The Odisha Public Service Commission has issued the official notification for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2026.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 19, 2026 18:36:26 IST

The Odisha Public Service Commission has issued the official notification for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2026, announcing recruitment for 465 Group A and Group B posts across key departments of the Odisha government.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the commission’s official website, opsc.gov.in, before the deadline on February 20, 2026, at 5 pm.

Who can apply for OPSC OCS 2026

Candidates applying for the OCS Examination 2026 must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. The minimum age limit is 21 years, while the upper age limit is 38 years, with relaxations applicable for reserved categories as per government norms. Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification to check category-wise eligibility and age relaxation details.

What is the selection process for OPSC OCS 2026

The recruitment process consists of three stages. Candidates must first clear the Preliminary Examination, which includes two objective-type papers.

Those who qualify will appear for the Mains Examination, comprising written papers designed to test analytical ability and subject knowledge. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for the Interview, which is the final stage of selection.

Candidates selected for Group A services will receive a starting salary of Rs 56,100 per month, while those appointed to Group B services will get Rs 44,900 per month, along with additional allowances as per state government rules.

How to apply online for OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026

Interested candidates can apply by visiting opsc.gov.in and clicking on the OCS 2026 application link. Applicants must complete One-Time Registration (OTR) before filling out the form, upload required documents, and submitting the application before the deadline. After submission, candidates should download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The OCS Preliminary Examination is scheduled for June 7, 2026, and will be conducted at centres across Odisha. Aspirants are advised to apply well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues and to regularly check the official website for updates on syllabus, admit cards, and exam guidelines.

What is the OPSC OCS Recruitment 2026 all about

The OPSC OCS recruitment is one of the most competitive state-level examinations, offering prestigious administrative and allied service roles.

This year’s notification covers posts such as Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service (Junior Branch), Odisha Revenue Service, Taxation and Accounts Service, Labour Service, Excise Service, and Tourism Service.

Out of the total 465 vacancies, 104 posts are reserved for women candidates, reflecting the state’s push for better gender representation in public services.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 6:36 PM IST
Odisha Civil Services Recruitment 2026: OPSC Invites Applications For 465 Vacancies, Steps To Apply Here

QUICK LINKS