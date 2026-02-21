OSPCB Admit Card 2026 Out for Group B and C Posts, Hall Ticket Link Active

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has released the Group B and Group C admit cards for the 2026 recruitment examination.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ospcboard.odisha.gov.in.

What is OSPCB Group B and C Recruitment 2026

The OSPCB Group B and C Recruitment 2026 is being conducted to fill 113 vacancies across various technical and non-technical posts.

The recruitment was announced under Advertisement No. 835 dated January 20, 2026, and attracted applications from eligible candidates across Odisha.

When will the OSPCB Group B and C exam 2026 be held

The OSPCB Group B and Group C written examination is scheduled to be conducted over three days, from February 25 to February 27, 2026.

Depending on the post applied for, the examination will be held either in offline mode or through a computer-based test (CBT) at designated centres across the state.

Where to download the OSPCB admit card 2026

Candidates can download the OSPCB admit card 2026 only from the official website, ospcboard.odisha.gov.in. The hall ticket is a mandatory document and must be carried to the examination centre along with a valid photo identity proof.

What details are mentioned on the OSPCB hall ticket 2026

The admit card contains important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, exam centre address, and instructions.

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details printed on the hall ticket. Any discrepancy should be reported immediately by following the instructions mentioned by the board.

How to download the OSPCB Group B and C admit card

To download the admit card, candidates should visit the official website and navigate to the “What’s New”, “Notices”, or “Recruitment” section.

After clicking on the admit card link related to Advertisement No. 835, candidates must enter their registration number and date of birth. Once submitted, the hall ticket will appear on the screen and can be downloaded in PDF format.

What should candidates carry to the OSPCB exam centre

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket. It is advisable to carry two or three printed copies and reach the centre well before the reporting time mentioned.

The OSPCB has urged candidates to regularly check the official website for further updates related to the examination, including instructions, result announcements, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

