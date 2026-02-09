LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan Epstein files Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Asian markets rally Bad Bunny Elizabeth Leeds japan
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, interacted with students and teachers and spoke on learning, discipline, and personal development.

Pariksha Pe Charcha episode 2 (Photo:ANI)
Pariksha Pe Charcha episode 2 (Photo:ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 9, 2026 12:05:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during a special Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 session held on the banks of the Brahmaputra. 

The interaction brought regional perspectives to the fore as students shared their questions and experiences, while the Prime Minister offered insights on learning, discipline, and personal development, encouraging them to approach exams and life with confidence.

Where was Pariksha Pe Charcha Ep 2 Broadcasted

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2 was broadcast live on Doordarshan channels, including DD National, DD News, and DD India, as well as several private television networks and All India Radio. 

You Might Be Interested In

The programme was also streamed live on digital platforms such as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. Students could also watch the interaction on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, and Swayam Prabha channels.

What PM Modi say on Choosing the Right Career

Responding to a question on career choices, PM Modi said it is natural for students to feel attracted to multiple paths while exploring opportunities.

He cautioned against being impressed only by success and urged students to learn from the humble beginnings of successful individuals. He emphasised the importance of clarity and self-understanding while choosing a career direction.

What According to PM Modi, Makes Someone a True Leader?

Explaining the true meaning of leadership, the Prime Minister said leadership is not about elections or positions of power, but about the ability to understand, persuade, and guide people. According to him, a true leader is someone who first understands others before trying to convince them.

PM Modi advised students to help classmates who may be weaker in studies. He explained that teaching others strengthens one’s own understanding and boosts exam performance, encouraging students to adopt collaborative learning methods.

How did PM Modi Address concerns about AI

Addressing concerns about artificial intelligence, PM Modi said technology should not be feared but used wisely. He warned against becoming overly dependent on digital tools and stressed that technology should assist learning, not replace effort. On motivation and discipline, he underlined that discipline sustains progress, while inspiration only adds momentum.

How many people participated in Pariksha Pe Charcha

The 2026 edition has seen record engagement, with over 4.50 crore registrations and an additional 2.26 crore participants taking part in related activities, taking the total participation beyond 6.76 crore. Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a nationwide platform addressing exam stress, learning strategies and life skills.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2026 Date: Scorecard Release on jeemain.nta.ac.in, Steps to Download and How To Calculate Scores

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 12:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 livePariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Update

RELATED News

First In Class Conclave 2026: Experts Stress On Building Safe Environment, Call Out Parental Pressure, Say ‘Children Carry Emotional Baggage Into Classrooms’

First In Class Conclave 2026: Experts Decode How Schools And Parents Can Tackle Peer Pressure And Mental Health: ‘Education Must Go Beyond Grades’

First In Class Education Conclave: ‘Empathy Matters,’ Say Class XI Students As Young Minds Speak On Big Goals, Skill-Building And Leadership

NEET 2026 Registration: How to Download and Fill NEET UG Form, Fees, Documents Required and Latest Official Updates @neet.nta.nic.in

Supreme Court Law Clerk Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Selection Process And How To Apply

LATEST NEWS

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

Who Is Aastha Singh? UP HDFC Bank Woman Employee In Trouble Over Viral Abuse Video Saying ‘Thakur Hoon Main, Backch**i Mat Karna’ | WATCH

Nitish Rajput SSC Row: Why Rs 2.5 Crore Defamation Case Was Filed Against The YouTuber, What He Alleged In His Viral Video

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Rockets 12% To Rs 424.70 On Stellar Q3 Earnings- 90% Profit Growth And Strong Festive Demand Spark Investor Excitement

Iconic Gold Awards 2026 Partners with DVA Records for a Musical Celebration

What Is Pinay Gold Medalist Viral MMS? Zyan Cabrera Obscene Clip Taking Over Indian Feeds — Everything You Need To Know

City of Artesia, California, Honours Cultural Activist Sundeep Bhutoria for Contributions to Indian Culture

Meet Shivam Mishra: Son Of Tobacco Baron KK Mishra Who Faced 2024 IT Raids Now Rams 9-Crore Lamborghini Into Pedestrians In UP’s Kanpur, Injures Many

REC Share Price In Focus: PFC-REC Mega Merger Could Trigger Market Re-Rating – What Investors Should Know

An Evening Celebrating the Art of A. A. Almelkar and Akkitham Narayan

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

QUICK LINKS