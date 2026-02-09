Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during a special Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 session held on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

The interaction brought regional perspectives to the fore as students shared their questions and experiences, while the Prime Minister offered insights on learning, discipline, and personal development, encouraging them to approach exams and life with confidence.

Where was Pariksha Pe Charcha Ep 2 Broadcasted

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2 was broadcast live on Doordarshan channels, including DD National, DD News, and DD India, as well as several private television networks and All India Radio.

The programme was also streamed live on digital platforms such as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. Students could also watch the interaction on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, and Swayam Prabha channels.

What PM Modi say on Choosing the Right Career

Responding to a question on career choices, PM Modi said it is natural for students to feel attracted to multiple paths while exploring opportunities.

He cautioned against being impressed only by success and urged students to learn from the humble beginnings of successful individuals. He emphasised the importance of clarity and self-understanding while choosing a career direction.

What According to PM Modi, Makes Someone a True Leader?

Explaining the true meaning of leadership, the Prime Minister said leadership is not about elections or positions of power, but about the ability to understand, persuade, and guide people. According to him, a true leader is someone who first understands others before trying to convince them.

PM Modi advised students to help classmates who may be weaker in studies. He explained that teaching others strengthens one’s own understanding and boosts exam performance, encouraging students to adopt collaborative learning methods.

How did PM Modi Address concerns about AI

Addressing concerns about artificial intelligence, PM Modi said technology should not be feared but used wisely. He warned against becoming overly dependent on digital tools and stressed that technology should assist learning, not replace effort. On motivation and discipline, he underlined that discipline sustains progress, while inspiration only adds momentum.

How many people participated in Pariksha Pe Charcha

The 2026 edition has seen record engagement, with over 4.50 crore registrations and an additional 2.26 crore participants taking part in related activities, taking the total participation beyond 6.76 crore. Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha has evolved into a nationwide platform addressing exam stress, learning strategies and life skills.

