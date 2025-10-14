PGCIL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Field Supervisor & Engineer Hall Ticket

PGCIL Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has recently released the PGCIL Admit Card 2025 on 14th October 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the PGCIL Field Engineer and Supervisor exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website www.powergrid.in using their Application Number and password.

PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Overview

PGCIL aims to fill 1543 vacancies for Field Engineer and Supervisor. The Common FTE Written Test is scheduled to take place on 18th October 2025 with a total duration of one hour.

Particulars Overview Conducting Body Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Post Name Field Engineer and Field Supervisor Vacancy 1543 Admit Card Release Date 14th October 2025 PGCIL Exam Date 2025 18th October 2025 Selection Process Field Engineer: Common FTET Written Test and Interview Field Supervisor: Common FTE Written Test Type of Employment Contract Basis Official Website www.powergrid.in

How to Download PGCIL Field Supervisory and Engineer Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can now download the PGCIL Field Supervisory and Engineer Admit Card 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website.

Click on the Career tab.

Follow the path, Job Opportunities- Openings- Executive Positions on an All-India Basis- Engagement of experienced personnel on a Contract Basis for Field Engineer/Field Supervisor.

Candidates get the link on their registered mobile number and email to access the admit card.

Log in by entering your Application ID, Password, and the Captcha code.

Download PGCIL Admit Card 2025 for future use.

PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned