PGCIL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Field Supervisor & Engineer Hall Ticket

PGCIL Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has recently released the PGCIL Admit Card 2025 on 14th October 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the PGCIL Field Engineer and Supervisor exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website www.powergrid.in using their Application Number and password.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 14, 2025 16:55:19 IST

PGCIL Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has recently released the PGCIL Admit Card 2025 on 14th October 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the PGCIL Field Engineer and Supervisor exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website www.powergrid.in using their Application Number and password. 

PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Overview 

PGCIL aims to fill 1543 vacancies for Field Engineer and Supervisor. The Common FTE Written Test is scheduled to take place on 18th October 2025 with a total duration of one hour. 

Particulars  Overview 
Conducting Body  Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)
Post Name  Field Engineer and Field Supervisor 
Vacancy  1543 
Admit Card Release Date  14th October 2025 
PGCIL Exam Date 2025  18th October 2025 
Selection Process 

Field Engineer: Common FTET Written Test and Interview

Field Supervisor: Common FTE Written Test 
Type of Employment  Contract Basis 
Official Website  www.powergrid.in 

Direct Link to Download PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Click Here

How to Download PGCIL Field Supervisory and Engineer Admit Card 2025? 

Candidates can now download the PGCIL Field Supervisory and Engineer Admit Card 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the Career tab. 
  • Follow the path, Job Opportunities- Openings- Executive Positions on an All-India Basis- Engagement of experienced personnel on a Contract Basis for Field Engineer/Field Supervisor. 
  • Candidates get the link on their registered mobile number and email to access the admit card. 
  • Log in by entering your Application ID, Password, and the Captcha code. 
  • Download PGCIL Admit Card 2025 for future use. 

PGCIL Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Registration number 
  • Exam date 
  • Exam timing 
  • Reporting time 
  • Gate Closing Time 
  • Examination centre name 
  • Exam address
  • Candidate’s Photograph and Signature 
  • Instructions regarding the exam 
First published on: Oct 14, 2025 4:55 PM IST
