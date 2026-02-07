LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip abbas araghchi Anwar Ibrahim bcci India US trade deal BCB donald trump Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip
LIVE TV
Home > Education > PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification inviting applications for 5,138 Apprentice posts across India.

PNB Recruitment
PNB Recruitment

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 7, 2026 17:24:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification inviting applications for 5,138 Apprentice posts across India. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the bank at pnb. bank. Starting February 8, 2026. The registration window will close on February 24, 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to engage apprentices across rural, semi-urban, urban, and metro branches of the bank under the Apprentices Act.

What is the training duration under PNB Recruitment 2026?

Selected candidates will undergo a 12-month apprenticeship programme. This includes two weeks of basic training followed by 50 weeks of on-the-job training at designated PNB branches.

You Might Be Interested In

To be awarded the Apprentice certificate, candidates must qualify in the final assessment test conducted at the end of the training period.

What is the stipend offered to PNB?

Candidates posted in rural, semi-urban, and urban branches will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,300. Those posted in metro branches will be entitled to a higher stipend of Rs 15,000 per month during the training period.

Who is eligible to apply for PNB posts?

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution approved by government bodies, AICTE or UGC. The result of the qualifying examination must have been declared on or before December 31, 2025.

The age limit is between 20 and 28 years as of January 1, 2026. This means candidates should be born between January 2, 1998, and January 1, 2006.

Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms. SC and ST candidates are eligible for five years of relaxation, OBC candidates for three years, and Persons with Benchmark Disability for ten years.

Widows and divorced women from the General or EWS category can apply up to the age of 35 years, while OBC and SC/ST women are eligible up to 40 years.

What is the selection process for PNB Recruitment 2026?

The selection process includes an online written examination, document verification, a local language proficiency test, and a medical examination.

The online exam will consist of 100 questions carrying 100 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes. The test will be held in English and Hindi. The tentative exam date is scheduled for the first week of March 2026.

How much is the application fee?

General, OBC, and EWS male candidates will have to pay Rs 944 as the application fee, while female candidates from these categories will pay Rs 708. For SC, ST, PwBD, and transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 236. The payment must be made online.

How to apply for PNB Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can submit their applications through pnb.bank.in or the BFSI SSC portal at bfsissc.com. Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying.

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates should regularly visit the official PNB website.

Also Read; NIFT 2026 Exam: How to Download Admit Card, Shift Timings And Exam Day Guidelines

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 5:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: PNB Apprentice RecruitmentPNB Bank Recruitment 2026PNB RecruitmentPNB Recruitment 2026

RELATED News

NIFT 2026 Exam: How to Download Admit Card, Shift Timings And Exam Day Guidelines

SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Download Admit Card

IGNOU MBA admissions 2026: Applications open for January session, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

NEET UG 2026 Registration Open: Check Fees, Documents, How to Fill NEET Application Form At neet.nta.nic.in Step‑by‑Step Guide Here

LATEST NEWS

ChatGPT Rolls Out Canva Integration: Create Social Media And Marketing Post For Small Business With Simple Prompts—Check How To Use It

‘If Washington Attacks Us…’: Amid Talks, Iran Sharply Warns Donald Trump, Says ‘Will Target US Military Bases’, Seeks ‘Reassuring’ Nuclear Deal

Planet Parade 2026: Six Planets To Light Up February Nights – When and How to Watch, Full Viewing Guide For The Celestial Event

Will Malaysia Extradite Zakir Naik? MEA Gives Big Update On Controversial Islamic Preacher As PM Modi Arrives In Kuala Lumpur

PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

PAK vs NED: Meet Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan’s Hero Who Powered Men in Green to Their First Win in T20 World Cup 2026

‘Special Gesture With Love And Respect’: PM Modi Hails Growing India-Malaysia Relations After Unique ‘Car Ride’ Welcome On His First Foreign Visit Of 2026

Arijit Singh, Aamir Khan Face Serious Allegations Of Late-Night Illegal Entry At Government College In West Bengal’s Murshidabad, Principal ‘Forced’ To Delete Post As CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics, Medical Devices To Get Cheaper In India? Here’s The Full List Of US Products Getting Zero Duty Under India-US Trade Deal

Consortium approaches CM Devendra Fadnavis to push for key School Education Reforms

PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in
PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in
PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in
PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

QUICK LINKS