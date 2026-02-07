PNB Bank Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For 5138 Posts At pnb.bank.in

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification inviting applications for 5,138 Apprentice posts across India. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the bank at pnb. bank. Starting February 8, 2026. The registration window will close on February 24, 2026.

This recruitment drive aims to engage apprentices across rural, semi-urban, urban, and metro branches of the bank under the Apprentices Act.

What is the training duration under PNB Recruitment 2026?

Selected candidates will undergo a 12-month apprenticeship programme. This includes two weeks of basic training followed by 50 weeks of on-the-job training at designated PNB branches.

To be awarded the Apprentice certificate, candidates must qualify in the final assessment test conducted at the end of the training period.

What is the stipend offered to PNB?

Candidates posted in rural, semi-urban, and urban branches will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,300. Those posted in metro branches will be entitled to a higher stipend of Rs 15,000 per month during the training period.

Who is eligible to apply for PNB posts?

Applicants must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution approved by government bodies, AICTE or UGC. The result of the qualifying examination must have been declared on or before December 31, 2025.

The age limit is between 20 and 28 years as of January 1, 2026. This means candidates should be born between January 2, 1998, and January 1, 2006.

Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms. SC and ST candidates are eligible for five years of relaxation, OBC candidates for three years, and Persons with Benchmark Disability for ten years.

Widows and divorced women from the General or EWS category can apply up to the age of 35 years, while OBC and SC/ST women are eligible up to 40 years.

What is the selection process for PNB Recruitment 2026?

The selection process includes an online written examination, document verification, a local language proficiency test, and a medical examination.

The online exam will consist of 100 questions carrying 100 marks and will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes. The test will be held in English and Hindi. The tentative exam date is scheduled for the first week of March 2026.

How much is the application fee?

General, OBC, and EWS male candidates will have to pay Rs 944 as the application fee, while female candidates from these categories will pay Rs 708. For SC, ST, PwBD, and transgender candidates, the fee is Rs 236. The payment must be made online.

How to apply for PNB Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can submit their applications through pnb.bank.in or the BFSI SSC portal at bfsissc.com. Applicants are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying.

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates should regularly visit the official PNB website.

Also Read; NIFT 2026 Exam: How to Download Admit Card, Shift Timings And Exam Day Guidelines