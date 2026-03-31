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Home > Education News > PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the Group D Admit Card 2026 on its official website.

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026
PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 31, 2026 16:22:43 IST

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PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has published the Group D Admit Card 2026 on the official website. The Hall Ticket for the candidates who have registered themselves for the recruitment exam can be downloaded from the official website. 

The admit card is the essential document for appearing in the exam. It contains important information like exam date, reporting time, and exam centre. The candidates are advised to download and verify the admit card well before the exam. 

What details are mentioned on the PSSSB Group D admit card

The admit card contains essential personal and exam-related information of the candidates, like name, roll number, photograph, and signature. The exam date, exam centre address, reporting time, shift timings, and other details are also mentioned on the admit card.

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The candidates are advised to ensure that all the details are correct and accurate. If they find any mistakes, they should report them to the board immediately. 

Why is the PSSSB Group D admit card 2026 important

The admit card is the pass for the exam. The candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam if they do not have the admit card under any circumstances.

The hall ticket is used for verifying the identity of the candidates during the examination. The candidates should keep the admit card safe and should carry it along with them on the exam day.

How to download the PSSSB Group D admit card 2026

The candidates can download their admit card from the official website. They have to click the link for “Group D Admit Card 2026” on the homepage.

After clicking the link, candidates should enter their registration number, password, or date of birth. And then the admit card will be displayed on the screen. The applicants should download the hall ticket and take a printout.

What are the exam day guidelines for the PSSSB Group D exam

Candidates should carry a printed copy of the admit card with a valid photo ID such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or voter ID. They should reach the exam centre long before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute delay. Late reporting may not be allowed. 

Candidates must not carry any mobile phones/smart watches or study material inside the exam hall, as it can lead to the disqualification of candidates.

What should candidates do before the exam day

Candidates should check all the details stated in the admit card before Exam Day, such as Name, Exam centre, and Exam timing.

Candidates should also try to visit the exam centre location before the exam day if possible, so as to avoid any confusion on the Exam day. Release of the PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 is a huge step ahead in the recruitment process.

Candidates should download the admit card on time and carefully read all the instructions so as to avoid any confusion on the exam day.

Also Read: NIC Recruitment 2026: 243 Scientist B Posts Announced, GATE Score Required, Check Eligibility and Key Dates

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Tags: PSSSB admit card downloadPSSSB examPSSSB Group DPSSSB Group D admit card 2026PSSSB hall ticket 2026

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PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in

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PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in
PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Released: Check Key Exam Guidelines, Dates And Download Hall Ticket at sssb.punjab.gov.in

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