NIC Recruitment 2026: 243 Scientist B Posts Announced, GATE Score Required, Check Eligibility and Key Dates

The National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has notified the direct recruitment for the post of Scientist-B.

A total of 243 vacancies have been announced for Computer Science, Electronics, and emerging domains such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The recruitment provides an amazing opportunity for engineering graduates to work with one of the most prestigious organisations executing the digitisation and e-governance programmes for the country.

What is the NIC Scientist B recruitment 2026

The NIC Scientist B recruitment 2026 is a central government recruitment that is undertaken to recruit skilled professionals for technical roles.

The National Informatics Centre was conceived in 1976 and has played a vital role in developing the digital infrastructure for government services in the country.

The Scientist-B post is a Group-A Gazetted post and one of the most popular recruitment drives for technically qualified candidates.

What are the important dates for NIC recruitment 2026

According to the official notification (Advt No: NIC/SCB/2026/1), the application began on March 27, 2026. Application till April 24, 2026, and the cut-off for eligibility date is March 31, 2026.

Afterwards, the official portal will publish the document verification date and interview date. Candidates are advised to complete the application form well before the last date to avoid any last-minute issues.

What are the NIC Scientist B vacancy details

The 243 vacancies are shared across three major technical domains as follows: Computer Science and IT – 168 posts, Electronics and Communication – 25 posts, and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence – 50 posts.

However, the notification states that the number of vacancies is tentative and may be increased or decreased based on the requirement.

The Scientist-B is 10th level of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The selected scientists will receive the salary of Rs 56,100-Rs 1,77,500 + applicable allowances & benefits.

Therefore, the post is financially viable, job-secured, and provides the opportunity to work on digital projects at the national level.

What is the eligibility for the NIC Scientist B recruitment

Candidates should have a valid GATE score of the year 2024, 2025, or 2026. The valid GATE papers are in Computer Science and Information Technology (CS), Electronics and Communication (EC), and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA).

Also, the graduating candidates need to fulfill the educational qualifications as notified in the official announcement, typically requiring related engineering degrees.

How is the selection process for NIC Scientist B conducted

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the GATE score. So it is a highly competitive and merit-based selection process. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE performance.

Shortlisted Candidates will be called for a personal interview and document verification. Final selection will be on the basis of the combined performance of both stages.

Why is the NIC Scientist B recruitment significant

Candidates at NIC will be working on large-scale digital governance projects, impacting millions of citizens.

Whether it is the IT infrastructure of the government or the various government platforms, the work done at NIC has a huge impact on the public sector.

Since vacancies are limited and competition is high, the candidates applying for the NIC Scientist B recruitment 2026 should hurry up to apply and score well in GATE to increase their chances of selection.

Also Read: UP CNET 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, How to Apply