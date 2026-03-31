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Home > Education News > UP CNET 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, How to Apply

UP CNET 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, How to Apply

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University has released the official notification of UP CNET 2026 for BSc Nursing and MSc Nursing programmes admission.

UP CNET 2026
UP CNET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 31, 2026 14:10:58 IST

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UP CNET 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, How to Apply

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University has released the official notification of UP CNET 2026 for BSc Nursing and MSc Nursing programmes admission. 

All eligible candidates can register online and apply through the official website. The deadline to apply is May 20, 2026 till 11:59 pm. 

The UP Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) is conducted for securing admission in many government and private nursing colleges affiliated with the university in Uttar Pradesh.

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What is UP CNET 2026, and who can apply

UP CNET 2026 is an entrance exam conducted on state level for admission to nursing courses. It is conducted for both undergraduate (BSc Nursing) and postgraduate (MSc Nursing) programmes.

To apply for BSc Nursing, one should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as core subjects. The MSc Nursing programme is open to BSc Nursing graduates from recognised universities and colleges.

All other eligibility criteria, including minimum qualifying marks, are mentioned in the official information bulletin.

What are the important dates for UP CNET 2026

Candidates need to note down the important dates to avoid any last-minute hassles. The online applications process started on March 28, 2026. The deadline to apply is May 20, 2026. The correction period is open from May 13 to May 20, 2026. The admit cards will be released from May 30, 2026.

The entrance exam will be conducted on June 6, 2026. The results will be announced in the second week of June.

How to apply for UP CNET 2026 online

Students can apply for UP CNET 2026 online by filling out the application form of ABVMU through its official website. Students have to register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Then, fill in the details for personal and academic information, uploading a photograph and signature. After paying the application fee online, submit the form and print/download the confirmation copy for future use. 

Students are requested to carefully go through the details before submitting their applications to avoid any mistakes during the subsequent stages. 

What is the UP CNET 2026 exam pattern

UP CNET will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will be in OMR format and will contain multiple-choice questions on the relevant subjects as per the applied course.

Students are required to carefully adhere to the instructions posted in the exam, which will also contain the exam centre information.

What happens after UP CNET 2026 results

Students who qualify for the entrance exam will be called for centralised counselling. Seats will be allotted in the participating government and private nursing colleges depending upon the merit and preference of the counselling candidate. 

The counselling schedule and guidelines will be revealed after the announcement of the results.

Where to check UP CNET 2026 updates

All the official updates will be announced on the ABVMU website. Students need to keep checking the portal to not miss any updates on the release of the admit card, exam instructions, and counselling details. UP CNET 2026 is the gateway to all nursing aspirants looking for a career in the field of nursing. 

The application process is now open; students are advised to register and submit their applications in time to secure their opportunity in the upcoming admission cycle.

Also Read: UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions
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Tags: UP CNETUP CNET 2026UP CNET 2026 registrationUP CNET application formUP CNET notificationUP nursing entrance 2026

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UP CNET 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, How to Apply

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UP CNET 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, How to Apply
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