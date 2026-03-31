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Home > Education News > UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions

UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions

The Union Public Service Commission will soon close the application window for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2026

UPSC CMS 2026 Application
UPSC CMS 2026 Application

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 31, 2026 12:38:09 IST

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UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions

The UPSC CMS 2026 application will be closed on March 31. All aspirants who haven’t applied yet should register themselves on the official site upsc.gov.in before the deadline. The registration process was opened on March 11.

This means that the aspirants had a very short time to register for the exam. As the deadline is approaching, the candidates should avoid any last-minute crisis and complete the registration process carefully.

What is the last date for the UPSC CMS 2026 application

The application deadline for UPSC CMS 2026 is March 31. After that, the application link will be removed, and no more applications will be accepted for the exam.

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The aspirants are advised to complete the registration process early. This can help them avoid any technical issues or getting stuck due to high traffic on the website.

Who is eligible for the UPSC CMS 2026 exam

The aspirants should have passed both the written and practical components of the final MBBS examination. However, final year MBBS students can also apply for the exam.

Candidates in their final year should provide the final MBBS examination report at the time of final selection. In case they don’t provide the final report, they can be disqualified.

What posts are offered through UPSC CMS 2026

The CMS exam is conducted to recruit medical personnel for various posts in the government. These include: Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in the Central Health Service, Medical Officer in Municipal corporations, and other posts. These positions are deemed to be vital in improving the healthcare system of the nation.

How to apply for UPSC CMS 2026 online

Here’s how candidates can proceed with filling up their application forms

  • Go to the UPSC website: upsc.gov.in 
  • Select the CMS 2026 application link 
  • If not already done, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR)
  • Fill in personal and academic details
  • Upload the documents and pay the application fee 
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

It is vital to confirm all the details before final submission.

What is the UPSC CMS 2026 selection process

The selection process will be in two stages: a computer-based written exam and a personality test (Interview). Only those who qualify in the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round, to be conducted by UPSC.

When will the UPSC CMS 2026 exam be held

According to the official schedule, the UPSC CMS 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2026. The admit cards and other instructions will be issued closer to the exam.

With the deadline for the applications approaching today, aspirants are urged to act fast and make sure all requirements are met. 

A correctly filled application is the first step in the journey to secure a government post through UPSC CMS 2026. Aspirants are also advised to keep checking the official website for updates on admit cards, exam guidelines, and results.

Also Read: VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline

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Tags: UPSC CMSUPSC CMS 2026 application last dateUPSC CMS 2026 examUPSC CMS last dateUPSC CMS registration

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UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions

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UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions

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UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions
UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions
UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions
UPSC CMS 2026 Application Closes Today: Check Eligibility, Exam Dates, And Key Instructions

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