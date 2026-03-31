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Home > Education News > VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline

VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline

The Vellore Institute of Technology will soon close the registration for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2026.

VITEEE 2026 Registration
VITEEE 2026 Registration

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 31, 2026 12:06:23 IST

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VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline

The Vellore Institute of Technology will close the registration for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2026 on March 31. In order to apply for the entrance test, candidates who have not completed the application process need to apply before the deadline. 

Since only a few hours are remaining, the authorities have urged the candidates to fill out the form carefully and check whether the documents are uploaded properly, as they may face problems in the submission due to last-minute technical glitches.

What is the last date for VITEEE 2026 registration

The deadline for the VIT Entrance Examination 2026 registration is 31 March. No more applications will be accepted after the deadline.

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 Candidates are advised to apply well before the last date so that the servers do not go down due to high traffic on the portal.

How to complete the VITEEE 2026 application process

Candidates need to follow the steps carefully to complete the application process and avoid errors:

  • Fill in personal and academic details 
  • Upload a photograph and signature as per the required format 
  • Fill in the details carefully after verification 
  • Submit the completed application form

In case the application form is incomplete or incorrect, it will be rejected, and candidates will not be considered for the subsequent stages in the admission process.

What are the common errors in VITEEE application uploads

Candidates encounter many challenges while uploading the documents. Some of the most common problems are: Wrong format for images, exceeding the prescribed image size, poor quality images or scans Inactivity leading to session timeouts Slow internet connectivity causing disruptions during upload.

These glitches may result in failed submissions. The candidates should keep the application process active and make sure the internet connectivity is stable.

How to resize images for the VITEEE 2026 application

To avoid upload errors, candidates should follow proper steps while preparing images:

  • Scan the photograph and signature clearly
  • Use an online image resizing tool if required
  • Match the exact dimensions mentioned in the official guidelines
  • Save files in the correct format and size
  • Upload and wait for confirmation before proceeding

Properly formatted images can significantly reduce the chances of rejection during submission.

What is the VITEEE 2026 exam schedule

 The test will be conducted in a computer-based exam over multiple days. Some important facts are: Exam dates: April 28 to May 3, 2026, Mode of exam: Computer-Based Test, Shift: Two shifts per day.

All those who successfully register are given access to the slot booking facility along with the choice of dates and times for the exam. 

What happens after VITEEE 2026 registration

After completing the application, the next step is slot booking, downloading the admit card, and appearing for the examination. 

Only the candidates who successfully register will be considered for admission through VIT. A well-finished application is the first step that will guarantee you admission through VITEEE 2026. So avoid errors and submit early.

Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 Out: Know How to Check Scorecard Online at karresults. nic. in

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VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline

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VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline
VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline
VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline
VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now at viteee.vit.ac.in Before Deadline

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