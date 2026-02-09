RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have officially declared the RMS CET Result 2026 for admission to Class VI and Class IX for the academic session 2026–27.
Along with the results, category-wise cut-off marks have been released, and interview e-call letters were issued on February 9, 2026, marking the next phase of the admission process.
The RMS Common Entrance Test (CET) was conducted on December 7, 2025. Following the examination, provisional answer keys were published on December 11, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until December 17, 2025. After reviewing all grievances, RMS finalised the answer keys and announced the results.
Students can check their results online by following these steps:
- Visit rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in
- Click on the link RMS CET Result 2026.
- Log in using your registered email ID, mobile number, and password
- View and download the scorecard
- Take a printout for future reference
