LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd keir starmer ind vs pak Assam politics Epstein new documents ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei punjab babar azam Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have officially declared the RMS CET Result 2026 for admission to Class VI and Class IX for the academic session 2026–27.

RMS Result 2026
RMS Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 9, 2026 18:27:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have officially declared the RMS CET Result 2026 for admission to Class VI and Class IX for the academic session 2026–27.

 Along with the results, category-wise cut-off marks have been released, and interview e-call letters were issued on February 9, 2026, marking the next phase of the admission process.

The RMS Common Entrance Test (CET) was conducted on December 7, 2025. Following the examination, provisional answer keys were published on December 11, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until December 17, 2025. After reviewing all grievances, RMS finalised the answer keys and announced the results.

You Might Be Interested In

What are the cut-off marks for RMS Class 6 admission?

The RMS Class 6 cut-off marks differ by category and gender. In the JCOs & OR (General) category, the cut-off is 129 for boys and 132 for girls, while for the Civilians (General) category, the cut-off is 138 for both boys and girls.

Candidates from SC and ST categories have comparatively lower cut-off scores. Only those who meet or exceed the prescribed cut-off marks are shortlisted for the interview stage.

How can candidates check the RMS Result 2026?

Students can check their results online by following these steps:

  • Visit rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in
  • Click on the link RMS CET Result 2026.
  • Log in using your registered email ID, mobile number, and password
  • View and download the scorecard
  • Take a printout for future reference

What happens after the written exam in the RMS admission 2026?

Candidates who qualify for the written examination are required to appear for the interview round and medical examination. During the interview, candidates are assessed on their confidence, communication skills, general awareness, and overall personality. 

This is followed by a medical examination conducted at authorised military hospitals to evaluate vision, hearing, physical fitness, and overall medical suitability. Only candidates declared medically fit are considered for the final selection.

Which documents are required during RMS admission?

Candidates are advised to keep essential documents such as the birth certificate, Aadhaar card, transfer certificate, passport-size photographs, category certificate (if applicable), RMS CET admit card, interview call letter, and medical fitness certificate ready for the admission process.

What are the key highlights of the RMS Result 2026?

The RMS CET Result 2026 has been declared for admissions to Class 6 and Class 9, with category-wise cut-off marks released along with the results.

Interview call letters were issued on February 9, and shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the next stages of the admission process, which include an interview followed by a medical examination.

RMS Result 2026: What are the next steps?

The declaration of the Rashtriya Military School Result 2026 is a significant milestone, but final admission depends on performance in the interview and medical rounds. Students should stay confident and focused, while parents should ensure timely documentation and updates.

Also Read: IISER 2026 Admission Schedule Out: Application Dates, Aptitude Test, Selection Criteria and Key Details

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 6:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: RMS admission 2026RMS AdmissionsRMS Result 2026

RELATED News

OSSTET 2026 Answer Key Expected Today, Know How to Download and Calculate Scores

AP SET 2025: Last Date to Register Today, Check Exam Dates and Key Details

RRB NTPC UG Application Status Released: How To Check Application Status, Login Steps and Key Details

OAV 2026 results to be out at orissaresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Result and Check Direct Link

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM Modi Shares Key Tips on Exams, Career and Life Skills

LATEST NEWS

Bandwaale OTT Release Date Out: Here’s When And Where To Watch Zahan Kapoor, Shalini Pandey’s Musical Dramedy | Details Inside

RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Upcoming Flagship To Feature Fastest Wireless Charging But Without Magnets, Check Launch Date And All Specs

IND vs PAK: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Have Final Say on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match in Colombo

Chinnu Pappu’s Cause Of Death: Kerala Social Media Influencer’s Body Found Hanging At Home, Suicide Suspected

Shopkeeper Sets Own Shop Ablaze Amid Anti-Demolition Protest In Varanasi’s Daalmandi Area; Chaos Erupts As Shocking Video Goes VIRAL

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Finally Releasing? Censor Board Refers Thalapathy’s Film To Revising Panel After Court Battle

Who Is Shabana Mahmood? UK May Get Its First Muslim PM As Keir Starmer Likely To Resign Amid Epstein Uproar

OpenAI Enters Hardware Race, Files Patent for ‘Dime’ AI-Powered Earbuds: Check Details and Launch Timeline

Iceland Cricket Takes A Hilarious Dig At Pakistan Ahead Of The IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup Match

RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details
RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details
RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details
RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

QUICK LINKS