RMS Result 2026 Announced: Direct Link to Check CET Scores, Interview Details

The Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS) have officially declared the RMS CET Result 2026 for admission to Class VI and Class IX for the academic session 2026–27.

Along with the results, category-wise cut-off marks have been released, and interview e-call letters were issued on February 9, 2026, marking the next phase of the admission process.

The RMS Common Entrance Test (CET) was conducted on December 7, 2025. Following the examination, provisional answer keys were published on December 11, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until December 17, 2025. After reviewing all grievances, RMS finalised the answer keys and announced the results.

What are the cut-off marks for RMS Class 6 admission?

The RMS Class 6 cut-off marks differ by category and gender. In the JCOs & OR (General) category, the cut-off is 129 for boys and 132 for girls, while for the Civilians (General) category, the cut-off is 138 for both boys and girls. Candidates from SC and ST categories have comparatively lower cut-off scores. Only those who meet or exceed the prescribed cut-off marks are shortlisted for the interview stage.

How can candidates check the RMS Result 2026?

Students can check their results online by following these steps:

Visit rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in

Click on the link RMS CET Result 2026.

Log in using your registered email ID, mobile number, and password

View and download the scorecard

Take a printout for future reference

What happens after the written exam in the RMS admission 2026?

Candidates who qualify for the written examination are required to appear for the interview round and medical examination. During the interview, candidates are assessed on their confidence, communication skills, general awareness, and overall personality. This is followed by a medical examination conducted at authorised military hospitals to evaluate vision, hearing, physical fitness, and overall medical suitability. Only candidates declared medically fit are considered for the final selection.

Which documents are required during RMS admission?

Candidates are advised to keep essential documents such as the birth certificate, Aadhaar card, transfer certificate, passport-size photographs, category certificate (if applicable), RMS CET admit card, interview call letter, and medical fitness certificate ready for the admission process.

What are the key highlights of the RMS Result 2026?

The RMS CET Result 2026 has been declared for admissions to Class 6 and Class 9, with category-wise cut-off marks released along with the results. Interview call letters were issued on February 9, and shortlisted candidates will now proceed to the next stages of the admission process, which include an interview followed by a medical examination. RMS Result 2026: What are the next steps? The declaration of the Rashtriya Military School Result 2026 is a significant milestone, but final admission depends on performance in the interview and medical rounds. Students should stay confident and focused, while parents should ensure timely documentation and updates.

