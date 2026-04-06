RRB NTPC CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 Released at rrb.digialm.com: Check Response Sheet, How to Raise Objections, Direct Apply Link Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued an official notification for the answer key, response sheets, and question papers of the Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) conducted for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) Posts under CEN No 06/2025.

According to the Ministry of Railways, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their recorded responses and provisional answer key through a link posted on their respective RRB websites.

The announcement is to maintain transparency and allow candidates to cross-check their answers.

When and where can candidates check RRB CBT-I answer key 2026

The CBT-I exam was held between March 16 and March 27, 2026, across various centres in the country. From April 6, 2026, at 4 pm onwards, candidates can access their question paper, responses, and answer key.

The link will be active until April 12, 2026, at 11:55 pm. Candidates have to log in using their credentials on the official website of the RRB region they appeared for.

What details are available in the response sheets and answer key

After logging in, candidates can see the question paper, their recorded responses, and the provisional answer key. This will help them estimate their probable scores and compare their answers before the final result is released. The RRBs said this action is to ensure a transparent and fair recruitment process.

How to raise objections against RRB CBT-I answer key 2026

In case any candidate notices any discrepancy in the question paper, answers, or answer key, they can raise an objection within the allotted period.

The objection period has been opened from April 6 to April 12, 2026, and the last date is also April 12, 2026, which will be closed at 11:55 pm on the last date.

The RRBs have advised all candidates to submit objections well before the last date, as no objections will be entertained after the last date under any circumstances. The complete procedure for raising objections has been published on the official websites.

What is the fee for filing objections

The candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per question, along with bank charges for raising objections. The fee can be paid through debit cards, credit cards, net banking, UPI, etc.

The RRBs have assured that in case their objection is found valid, then the fee paid will be refunded to the same account after deducting bank charges.

What happens after objections are submitted

All the objections will be examined by the board before preparing the final answer key. The RRBs have also mentioned in the official notification that the decision taken by the RRBs after considering the objections will be final and will not be entertained for further correspondence.

The final answer key will be used to prepare the results for the next stage of the recruitment process. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official RRB websites for any updates and complete the verification process within the given time frame.