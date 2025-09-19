RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 OUT: NTPC CBT 1 Merit List Out| Direct Links & Latest Updates Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025 on September 19, 2025, on the official website of RRBs. Candidates can now check the RRB NTPC results 2025 for the graduate posts under CEN 05/2024. The result PDF includes candidate names, roll number, registration number, raw score, rank information, normalised marks, qualifying status, region, and cut-off score.

RRB NTPC Graduate Results 2025: Login Credentials

Candidates have to use the login credentials given below to check and download their RRB NTPC results for the CBT 1 graduate examination.

Candidate’s user ID

Password

Captcha-code verification

Steps to Check the RRB NTPC Results 2025

Visit the official website of the regional RRB.

The ‘RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025’ link on the homepage must be clicked.

Clicking the link will bring up the PDF for the RRB NTPC graduate result.

To find your roll number, view the Railway NTPC result PDF.

You will be on the shortlist for the following selection stage if your roll number appears in the results PDF.

Save and download the RRB NTPC Graduate results PDF.

What are the RRB NTPC Official Websites?

Candidates can check the list of regional websites of RRB NTPC, where they can get the direct download link: