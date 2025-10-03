RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 today, on 3rd October 2025, on the official website. Candidates can now check and download the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 to estimate the final score through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT

Candidates who appeared for the RRB Railway Teacher Exam 2025 held from 10th September to 12th September 2025, can download the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025. The answer key will help the students to get an estimated score before the release of the RRB Railway Teacher Result 2025.

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Organization Post Teacher Vacancies 753 Answer Key Release Date 3rd October 2025 Raise Objection Date 3rd to 7th October 2025 Exam Date 10th to 12th September 2025 Selection Process Single-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) Teaching Skill Test (TST) Document Verification Medical Examination Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in

How to Download RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025?



Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website.

Search CEN 07/2024: CBT Exam responses & objection tracker.

Enter the details such as registration ID and Password (Date of Birth).

Enter the Captcha and login.

Download the displayed answer key and review the answers carefully.

Direct Link to Download RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: Click Here

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: Raise Objections

Candidates can now check their responses, if they find any discrepancies, then raise objections from 3rd October to 7th October 2025. If the Board agrees with the objection, they will not deduct any marks for that question or remove that question.

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme

RRB Railway Teacher Exam 2025 consists of 100 MCQs for a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be rewarded with 1 mark for each correct answer and ⅓ will be deducted for each wrong answer.