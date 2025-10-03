LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 today, on 3rd October 2025, on the official website. Candidates can now check and download the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 to estimate the final score through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB releases the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
RRB releases the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2025 18:33:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has recently released the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 today, on 3rd October 2025, on the official website. Candidates can now check and download the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 to estimate the final score through the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT

Candidates who appeared for the RRB Railway Teacher Exam 2025 held from 10th September to 12th September 2025, can download the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025. The answer key will help the students to get an estimated score before the release of the RRB Railway Teacher Result 2025. 

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: Overview 

Particulars  Overview
Organization
Post  Teacher
Vacancies 753
Answer Key Release Date  3rd October 2025 
Raise Objection Date  3rd to 7th October 2025 
Exam Date 10th to 12th September 2025
Selection Process 

Single-Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Teaching Skill Test (TST)

Document Verification 

Medical Examination
Official Website  rrbcdg.gov.in

How to Download RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025? 

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download the RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Search CEN 07/2024: CBT Exam responses & objection tracker.
  • Enter the details such as registration ID and Password (Date of Birth).
  • Enter the Captcha and login. 
  • Download the displayed answer key and review the answers carefully. 

Direct Link to Download RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: Click Here

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: Raise Objections

Candidates can now check their responses, if they find any discrepancies, then raise objections from 3rd October to 7th October 2025. If the Board agrees with the objection, they will not deduct any marks for that question or remove that question. 

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme 

RRB Railway Teacher Exam 2025 consists of 100 MCQs for a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be rewarded with 1 mark for each correct answer and ⅓ will be deducted for each wrong answer. 

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 6:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: download RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025railway teacher answer keyRRBRRB Railway Teacher Answer KeyRRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 linkRRB Railway Teacher marking schemeRRB Railway Teacher raise objectionRRB Railway Teacher result

RELATED News

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card: Check Hall Ticket Release Date, Steps to Apply | Direct Link
UK Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download UBSE 10th, 12th Result, Updates on Supplementary Result
UTET 2025 Answer Key OUT: Direct Link to Download UTET Paper I & II PDF, Last Date to Raise Objections
UP NEET UG Counseling 2025: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Check Complete Dates Here | Direct Link
MP SET Notification OUT: Check Exam Date, Steps to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Application Fee

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children urge leniency at sentencing over prostitution conviction
RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF
RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF
RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF
RRB Railway Teacher Answer Key 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Respone Sheet PDF

QUICK LINKS