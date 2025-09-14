SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Prelims Hall Ticket Through Direct Link
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently released the admit card for the Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025 on September 14. Candidates can now access the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number/roll number and password. The preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on September 20, 21, and 27 at multiple test centres across the country.

SBI has released the admit card for the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 on September 14. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SBI has released the admit card for the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 on September 14. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 14, 2025 17:10:47 IST

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently released the admit card for the Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025 on September 14. Candidates can now access the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number/roll number and password. The preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on September 20, 21, and 27 at multiple test centres across the country. The admit card for the SBI Clerk prelims exam has been issued online only to the candidates who have applied for 6589 Clerks (Junior Associates) vacancies. 

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview

Candidates can now check all the exam details, including exam time, reporting time, exam venue, centre address, and more. 

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025- Overview

Organisation

State Bank of India

Posts

Clerks (Junior Associates)

Vacancies

6589

Mode of Admit Card 

Online

Admit Card Release Date

14th September 2025

Prelims Exam Date

20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025

Selection Process

Prelims-Mains

Official website

www.sbi.co.in

How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 

  • Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
  • Navigate to the “Careers” section or “Latest Announcements”.
  • Click on the link titled “SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025” or “Link for Download of Call Letters”.
  • Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number, and Password or Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format). Complete the CAPTCHA, if prompted.
  • Click Submit/Login. 
  • Download the admit card and take a printout for future use. 

Click to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 [Link Active]

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Documents to Carry with Admit Card 

Candidates must carry the following documents with the SBI Clerk Admit Card while appearing for the exam. Candidates note that the digital or soft copies of the admit card are not accepted so carry hard copies of your verified documents. 

  • Two printed copies of the admit card.

  • A Valid Original ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License) with a photocopy

  • Two passport-size photographs (matching the one uploaded during registration).

  • A self-attested photocopy of the photo ID.

  • Blue/Black Pen for rough work and signing purposes

SBI Clerk 2025 Exam: Shift Timings 

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam will last for 1 hour (60 minutes) and will be held in 4 shifts each day. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre about 1 hour before their exam time. Candidates can check their respective exam timings on their admit card. 

Shifts

Reporting Time

Exam Starts

Exam Ends

Shift 1

8 am

9 am

10 am

Shift 2

10:30 am

11:30 am

12:30 pm

Shift 3

1 pm

2 pm

3 pm

Shift 4

3:30 pm

4:30 pm

5:30 pm

SBI Clerk 2025: Exam Pattern 

The SBI Clerk Prelims will be an online exam with objective-type questions. There will be 100 questions carrying 100 marks. For every wrong answer, ¼ of the marks for that question will be deducted as negative marking. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

 

SNo.

Tests

No. of Question

Total Marks

Duration

1

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

2

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

3

Reasoning

35

35

20 minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes
