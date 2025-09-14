SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Prelims Hall Ticket Through Direct Link

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently released the admit card for the Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025 on September 14. Candidates can now access the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 on the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number/roll number and password. The preliminary exam is scheduled to take place on September 20, 21, and 27 at multiple test centres across the country. The admit card for the SBI Clerk prelims exam has been issued online only to the candidates who have applied for 6589 Clerks (Junior Associates) vacancies.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Overview

Candidates can now check all the exam details, including exam time, reporting time, exam venue, centre address, and more.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025- Overview Organisation State Bank of India Posts Clerks (Junior Associates) Vacancies 6589 Mode of Admit Card Online Admit Card Release Date 14th September 2025 Prelims Exam Date 20th, 21st, and 27th September 2025 Selection Process Prelims-Mains Official website www.sbi.co.in

How to Download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in .

Navigate to the “Careers” section or “Latest Announcements”.

Click on the link titled “SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025” or “Link for Download of Call Letters”.

Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number, and Password or Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format). Complete the CAPTCHA, if prompted.

Click Submit/Login.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Click to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 [Link Active]

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Documents to Carry with Admit Card

Candidates must carry the following documents with the SBI Clerk Admit Card while appearing for the exam. Candidates note that the digital or soft copies of the admit card are not accepted so carry hard copies of your verified documents.

Two printed copies of the admit card.

A Valid Original ID Proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License) with a photocopy

Two passport-size photographs (matching the one uploaded during registration).

A self-attested photocopy of the photo ID.

Blue/Black Pen for rough work and signing purposes



SBI Clerk 2025 Exam: Shift Timings



The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam will last for 1 hour (60 minutes) and will be held in 4 shifts each day. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre about 1 hour before their exam time. Candidates can check their respective exam timings on their admit card.

Shifts Reporting Time Exam Starts Exam Ends Shift 1 8 am 9 am 10 am Shift 2 10:30 am 11:30 am 12:30 pm Shift 3 1 pm 2 pm 3 pm Shift 4 3:30 pm 4:30 pm 5:30 pm

SBI Clerk 2025: Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk Prelims will be an online exam with objective-type questions. There will be 100 questions carrying 100 marks. For every wrong answer, ¼ of the marks for that question will be deducted as negative marking.