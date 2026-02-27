SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Out: Download Merit List PDF From sbi.bank.in

The State Bank of India has announced the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 on February 27. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Mains examination conducted on November 21, 2025, can now check their results on the official SBI websites.

The result has been released in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

When was the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 declared

The SBI Clerk Mains result for the 2025–26 recruitment cycle was officially announced on February 27, 2026. The examination was conducted across multiple centres nationwide for candidates who cleared the preliminary round earlier.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,859 Junior Associate vacancies across various SBI branches in India.

How is the SBI Clerk Mains result released

As per standard practice, SBI has published the Mains result in the form of a PDF document. The PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage. Individual marks and scorecards are expected to be released separately through a dedicated link on the official website.

Candidates must note that the PDF does not include names or marks, only qualifying roll numbers.

How to check and download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access the result:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

Click on the “Careers” section on the homepage

Select the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment link

Click on the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 PDF

Use the roll number search option to check the qualifying status

Download and save the PDF for future reference

What are the expected cut-off marks for SBI Clerk 2026

The expected cut-off marks vary by state and category. Based on initial trends, the cut-off is estimated to range between the low fifties and high seventies, depending on region and competition level. SBI will release official state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks along with individual scorecards.

What is the next stage after the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026

Candidates shortlisted in the Mains examination will now appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT). This is a mandatory qualifying stage to assess a candidate’s ability to read, write, and speak the local language of the state they have applied for.

There is no interview round in the SBI Clerk recruitment process. Final selection will be based on the Mains performance and qualifying for the LPT.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SBI website for updates related to scorecards, cut-off marks, and LPT schedules.