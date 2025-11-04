SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on it official website. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, can now check and download the result on the official website, sbi.bank.in. SBI aims to fill 6,589 vacancies across the country.
SBI Clerk Result 2025: Overview
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format for Junior Associate posts, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage.
|Details
|Overview
|Exam Name
|SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Prelims 2025
|Conducting Body
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|Prelims Exam Dates
|September 20, 21, & 27, 2025
|SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date
|November 4th, 2025
|SBI Clerk Prelims Result Format
|Official Website
|sbi.bank.in
|SBI Clerk Exam Date (Tentative)
|Late November or Early December 2025
Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Result 2025: Click Here
How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?
Candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website.
- Go to the “Careers” section on the home page.
- Click on the careers button and find the SBI Clerk Recruitment Link.
- Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF
- Download and save the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF for future use.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.