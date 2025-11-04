LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20 New York Elections Bihar Elections Donald Trump Bengaluru Murder Team India India vs Australia T20
LIVE TV
Home > Education > SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on it official website. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, can now check and download the result on the official website, sbi.bank.in. SBI aims to fill 6,589 vacancies across the country.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released. (Representative Image: Official Website)
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 4, 2025 21:07:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on it official website. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, can now check and download the result on the official website, sbi.bank.in. SBI aims to fill 6,589 vacancies across the country. 

SBI Clerk Result 2025: Overview 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format for Junior Associate posts, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. 

Details  Overview 
Exam Name  SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Prelims 2025
Conducting Body  State Bank of India (SBI) 
Prelims Exam Dates September 20, 21, & 27, 2025 
SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date  November 4th, 2025
SBI Clerk Prelims Result Format PDF
Official Website  sbi.bank.in 
SBI Clerk Exam Date (Tentative)  Late November or Early December 2025

Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025? 

Candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Go to the “Careers” section on the home page. 
  • Click on the careers button and find the SBI Clerk Recruitment Link. 
  • Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF
  • Download and save the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF for future use.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 9:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: clerk result 2025 prelimsIBPSibps clerk prelims result 2025sarkari resultsbisbi bankSBI Clerksbi clerk 2025 prelims resultsbi clerk 2025 resultsbi clerk cut off 2025sbi clerk pre cut off 2025sbi clerk pre resultsbi clerk pre result 2025SBI Clerk prelimssbi clerk prelims result 2025sbi clerk prelims result date 2025sbi clerk prelims result linksbi clerk result 2025sbi clerk resultssbi ja prelims result 2025sbi pre resultsbi pre result 2025sbi prelims resultsbi prelims result 2025sbi result 2025

RELATED News

Meet Mukund Agiwal: The Young Achiever Who Secured All-India Rank 1 in CA Final

ICAI CA September 2025 Result LIVE: CA Final, Inter & Foundation Results Out, Check Scorecards at icai.nic.in

AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download, INI CET Examination Date & More

WBCHSE WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025-26 OUT: Direct Link to Check Scorecard, Latest Official Updates

Artificial Intelligence To Become Part Of School Syllabus From Class 3, Says Education Ministry

LATEST NEWS

Dev Deepawali: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals Boat Booking Tips

Who Is Sanjay Hinduja? Check His Education, Family Legacy, and Net Worth

ASIA CUP 2025 ROW: ICC Penalizes Jasprit Bumrah For Plane Gesture Send-Off, Suryakumar Yadav Also Found Guilty Of Breach

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

Asia Cup Row: Haris Rauf Gets Banned By ICC For 2 Matches, Here’s What Triggered The Suspension

Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams Career Ends After Drug Addiction, Cricket Board Cuts All Ties

Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries

Who Is Talwiinder? The Mystery Behind Punjabi Singer’s Hidden Face, Real Name, And Net Worth Revealed

Mahindra And Mahindra Q2 FY26: Profit Accelerates 28% On Auto, Farm And Tech Power

NYC Mayoral Race: Is Zohran Mamdani Getting Campaign Funds From A Hamas-Linked Outfit? Democrat Faces Backlash After His Mentor Linda Sarsour Makes Shocking Allegations

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

QUICK LINKS