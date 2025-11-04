SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Merit List PDF, SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 on it official website. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, can now check and download the result on the official website, sbi.bank.in. SBI aims to fill 6,589 vacancies across the country.

SBI Clerk Result 2025: Overview

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format for Junior Associate posts, containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage.

Details Overview Exam Name SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Prelims 2025 Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Prelims Exam Dates September 20, 21, & 27, 2025 SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date November 4th, 2025 SBI Clerk Prelims Result Format PDF Official Website sbi.bank.in SBI Clerk Exam Date (Tentative) Late November or Early December 2025

Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

Candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website.

Go to the “Careers” section on the home page.

Click on the careers button and find the SBI Clerk Recruitment Link.

Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF

Download and save the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF for future use.