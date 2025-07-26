Home > Education > Tamil Nadu Releases Class 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2025

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025 has been declared on July 25 at 3:30 p.m. Students can check their results at dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in using roll number and date of birth. Revaluation starts July 28.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has released the Class 12 (HSE +2) supplementary exam results today at 3:30 p.m. Candidates can now download their marks memo directly from the official portals: dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, using their registration number/roll number and date of birth.

The supplementary exams were conducted from June 25 to July 2, 2025, offering a second opportunity for students who did not clear the main exams held in March. These re-exams covered all three streams- Science, Commerce, and Arts.

The main board examination results were announced on May 8, 2025, with an overall pass rate of 95.03%. Approximately 39,352 students failed and 10,049 did not attend, making roughly 49,401 students eligible for the supplementary exams.

How to Check Your Result:

  • Visit dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

  • Click on “HSE Second Year Supplementary Exam – Result – Statement of Marks Download”

  • Log in with your registration number/roll number and date of birth

  • View, download, and print the digital mark sheet, which lists subject-wise marks, total score, pass/fail status, and grade

Results are also accessible via DigiLocker, the TNDGE’s official results app, or SMS for registered mobile numbers. Students who scored at least 35 marks per subject with minimum theory and practical marks where required are declared passed.

Candidates may apply for answer sheet copies or revaluation through their district Assistant Director’s office on July 28- 29, paying the prescribed fee (₹275 per subject).

Tags: Resultsupplementary exam resultsTNDGE

