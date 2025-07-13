LIVE TV
Home > Education > Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test Counselling 2025: EAPCET Mock Allotment Out

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test Counselling 2025: EAPCET Mock Allotment Out

On July 13, 2025, the Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the TS EAPCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment. The aspirants can check the mock allotment on tgeapcet.nic.in.

On July 13, 2025, the Telangana Council of Higher Education has released the TS EAPCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment. The aspirants can check the mock allotment on tgeapcet.nic.in, the official website of TS EAPCET. According to the official notice, all candidates can view the Mock Allotment and can also exercise Options on or before 15th July 2025 for First Phase Allotment. The TS EAMCET (now TG EAPCET) 2025 exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams was conducted on April 29 and 30. According to the official schedules, the Engineering stream exam was conducted from May 2 to 4. The results for both streams were declared on May 11, 2025. 

What is the mock seat allocation?

In the mock seat allocation, the candidates can estimate the probable allotment of seats based on their rank, gender, category, etc., and options exercised. 
How the candidates can check the mock allotment?
1. They have to click on the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.
2. They should then click on TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment link on the home page.
3. A new page will open where the candidates will be required to enter their credentials. 
4. They will then click on show allotment and the list will appear.
5. The candidates can then download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Why TS EAMCET’s name was changed to TS EAPCET?

The chairman of the Telangana State Higher Education Council, R Limbadri, told the Times of India that the admissions in the medicine field happen through NEET. According to him, due to this reason, they planned to change the name of EAMCET to include agriculture and pharmacy. He added that a discussion was held regarding this issue and a proposal was also sent to the government. The chairman further said that that they had suggested either TS Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) or TS Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture Common Entrance Test (TS EPACET). Eventually, the government went ahead with the first option.

Tags: TS EAPCET Counselling 2025 mock allotmentTS EAPCET first phase allotmentTS EAPCET official website

