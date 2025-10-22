TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check Latest OFFICIAL Updates

TNPSC Group 4 Result OUT: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has recently released the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on 22nd October 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 Exam held on 12th July 2025 can now download their marks, rank, and result on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Result OUT: Overview

TNPSC aims for 3935 vacancies for various Group-IV posts, for which approximately 11.48 lakh candidates have applied.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Overview Details Organisation Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Exam Name TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination 2025 Vacancies 3935 Post Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Junior Executives, Junior Revenue Inspector, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Typist & Steno Typist (Grade 3), Personal Clerk, Assistant, Field Assistant, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 22nd October 2025 TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 12th July 2025 Selection Process Written Exam, Document Verification Official Website www.tnpsc.gov.in

Direct Link to download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Direct Link

How to Check TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025?