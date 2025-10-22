TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check Latest OFFICIAL Updates

TNPSC Group 4 Result OUT: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has recently released the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on 22nd October 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 Exam held on 12th July 2025 can now download their marks, rank, and result on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Group 4 Result OUT: Overview
TNPSC aims for 3935 vacancies for various Group-IV posts, for which approximately 11.48 lakh candidates have applied.
|
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Overview
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination 2025
|
Vacancies
|
3935
|
Post
|
Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Junior Executives, Junior Revenue Inspector, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Typist & Steno Typist (Grade 3), Personal Clerk, Assistant, Field Assistant, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher
|
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
|
22nd October 2025
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025
|
12th July 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
www.tnpsc.gov.in
Direct Link to download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Direct Link
How to Check TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025?
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the “Combined Civil Services Examination 2025 Group IV Services- Examination Results” link.
- Enter your registration number and Date of Birth.
- Enter the captcha code.
- TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Download the result and take a print out for future use.