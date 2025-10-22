LIVE TV
Home > Education > TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check Latest OFFICIAL Updates

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check Latest OFFICIAL Updates

TNPSC Group 4 Result OUT: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has recently released the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on 22nd October 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 Exam held on 12th July 2025 can now download their marks, rank, and result on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 released. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 22, 2025 17:25:50 IST

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check Latest OFFICIAL Updates

TNPSC Group 4 Result OUT: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has recently released the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on 22nd October 2025 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 Exam held on 12th July 2025 can now download their marks, rank, and result on the official website www.tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Result OUT: Overview 

TNPSC aims for 3935 vacancies for various Group-IV posts, for which approximately 11.48 lakh candidates have applied. 

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Overview

Details

Organisation

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination 2025

Vacancies

3935

Post

Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Junior Executives, Junior Revenue Inspector, Junior Assistant cum Typist, Typist & Steno Typist (Grade 3), Personal Clerk, Assistant, Field Assistant, Forest Guard, and Forest Watcher

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

22nd October 2025

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025

12th July 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam, Document Verification

Official Website

www.tnpsc.gov.in

Direct Link to download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Direct Link

How to Check TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025? 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Click on the “Combined Civil Services Examination 2025 Group IV Services- Examination Results” link. 
  • Enter your registration number and Date of Birth. 
  • Enter the captcha code.
  • TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 will appear on the screen. 
  • Download the result and take a print out for future use.
First published on: Oct 22, 2025 5:25 PM IST
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Check Latest OFFICIAL Updates

QUICK LINKS