UGC NET December Exam Date 2025 OUT: Direct Link for UGC Net Registration Form

UGC NET December Exam Date 2025 OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the UGC NET December Exam date on the official website. UGC Net December 2025 Exam will be conducted from 31st December 2025 to 07th January 2026 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can now fill out the UGC NET Application Form 2025.

UGC NET December Exam Date 2025: Overview

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test for the December Session will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Particulars Overview Notification Release Date 7th October 2025 UGC Net December Application Form Filling Date 7th October to 7th November 2025 City Intimation 10 Days before the exam date UGC Net December Admit Card 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date Exam Date 31st December 2025 to 07th January 2026

UGC NET Application Form 2025

UGC NET Application Form 2025 is already published on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to submit the UGC NET Application Form by 7th November 2025 till 11:50 PM.

Direct Link for UGC NET Application Form 2025: Click Here

How to register for the UGC NET Application Form 2025?

Visit the official website.

Click on the registration link.

Apply for online registration.

Fill online UGC NET Application Form 2025.

Pay Examination Fee.

Download the UGC NET Application Form 2025 for future use.

UGC NET Application Form 2025: Application Fee

General: Rs 1150

EWS/OBC- Non-creamy layer: Rs 600

SC/ST/Third Gender: Rs 325

PwD: Nil

UGC NET December Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

UGC NET December Exam 2025 will be conducted in a computer-based examination mode with a total duration of 1 hour. The exam will consist of a total of 50 questions, which carry 100 marks. Candidates will be awarded 2 marks for each correct answer, and there will be no negative marking.