UP NEET UG Counseling 2025: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Check Complete Dates Here | Direct Link

UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has recently released the UP NEET UG Round 3 Schedule on the official website. Candidates can now check the complete schedule and important dates for the NEET UG Round 3 Counselling.
UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3: Registration Date
The UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 registration process starts from October 6, 2025. Candidates must note that the UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 last date of registration is October 9, 2025. The choice filling window for round 3 will remain open from October 11 to 13, 22025. The UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment will be released on October 15, 2025.
Direct Link to Check UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 Schedule- Click Here.
UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Registration and application fee payment last date
|
October 6 to 10, 2025
|
Merit List release date
|
October 10, 2025
|
Choice Filling and locking dates
|
October 11 to 13, 2025
|
Seat Allotment announcement date
|
October 15, 2025
How to Register for UP NEET UG Counseling Round 3?
Candidates are advised to register for UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 before the deadline to avoid any last minute hustle.
- Visit the UP NEET UG counselling website.
-
Click on the Round 3 registration link.
-
Fill in all required personal and academic details.
-
Login to submit your choices for seat allotment.
-
Save and submit the form for confirmation.