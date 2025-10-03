UP NEET UG Counseling 2025: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Check Complete Dates Here | Direct Link

UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has recently released the UP NEET UG Round 3 Schedule on the official website. Candidates can now check the complete schedule and important dates for the NEET UG Round 3 Counselling.

UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3: Registration Date

The UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 registration process starts from October 6, 2025. Candidates must note that the UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 last date of registration is October 9, 2025. The choice filling window for round 3 will remain open from October 11 to 13, 22025. The UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment will be released on October 15, 2025.

Direct Link to Check UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 Schedule- Click Here.

UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Particulars Dates Registration and application fee payment last date October 6 to 10, 2025 Merit List release date October 10, 2025 Choice Filling and locking dates October 11 to 13, 2025 Seat Allotment announcement date October 15, 2025

How to Register for UP NEET UG Counseling Round 3?

Candidates are advised to register for UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 before the deadline to avoid any last minute hustle.