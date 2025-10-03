LIVE TV
Home > Education > UP NEET UG Counseling 2025: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Check Complete Dates Here | Direct Link

UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has recently released the UP NEET UG Round 3 Schedule on the official website. Candidates can now check the complete schedule and important dates for the NEET UG Round 3 Counselling. Direct Link to Check UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 Schedule- Click Here.

DMET released UP NEET UG Round 3 Schedule. (Representative Image: Official Website)
DMET released UP NEET UG Round 3 Schedule. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2025 12:00:01 IST

UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training has recently released the UP NEET UG Round 3 Schedule on the official website. Candidates can now check the complete schedule and important dates for the NEET UG Round 3 Counselling. 

UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3: Registration Date 

The UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 registration process starts from October 6, 2025. Candidates must note that the UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 last date of registration is October 9, 2025. The choice filling window for round 3 will remain open from October 11 to 13, 22025. The UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment will be released on October 15, 2025. 

Direct Link to Check UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 Schedule- Click Here

UP NEET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Particulars 

Dates

Registration and application fee payment last date 

October 6 to 10, 2025

Merit List release date

October 10, 2025

Choice Filling and locking dates

October 11 to 13, 2025

Seat Allotment announcement date

October 15, 2025

How to Register for UP NEET UG Counseling Round 3?

Candidates are advised to register for UP NEET UG Counseling 2025 Round 3 before the deadline to avoid any last minute hustle. 

  • Visit the UP NEET UG counselling website.

  • Click on the Round 3 registration link.

  • Fill in all required personal and academic details.

  • Login to submit your choices for seat allotment.

  • Save and submit the form for confirmation.

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 12:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS