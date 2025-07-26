UPPSC RO/ARO Exam on July 27, Namo Bharat starts early for candidates

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Exam on Sunday, July 27, across all 75 districts with 411 vacancies. Over 10.76 lakh candidates are expected to appear at 2,382 centres in one single shift from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Security Measures and Logistics

In response to prior paper leak incidents, UPPSC has implemented robust measures. Biometric verification and iris scanning will be mandatory at entry. All exam centres are equipped with CCTV, flying squads, and surveillance, overseen by sector magistrates to deter malpractice. Violators may face penalties including fines up to ₹1 crore and life imprisonment.

Namo Bharat Service to Start at 6 a.m.

To assist the thousands travelling to Ghaziabad and Noida exam centres, the Namo Bharat RRTS rapid rail service between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South will begin early at 6:00 a.m., two hours ahead of its usual schedule. Trains will run until 10:00 p.m., facilitating movement for approximately 23,000 candidates in Ghaziabad and 20,000 in Noida. With rain forecast, many are expected to rely on this service.

Exam Day Guidelines

Reporting time: Candidates must arrive by 8:00 a.m.; gates close at 8:45 a.m.



Must carry a printed admit card, photo ID, and two passport‑size photographs



No entry will be permitted after gate closing time

Detail Information Exam Date July 27, 2025 Shift Timing 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Exam Centres Across 75 districts, ~2,382 centres Candidates Registered ~10.76 lakh RO/ARO Vacancies 411 Rapid Rail Schedule 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. in Ghaziabad/Noida

Thorough planning and enhanced safety protocols aim to ensure a smooth and secure examination environment for candidates. The early-running Namo Bharat service provides critical logistical support for aspirants commuting to centres across Ghaziabad and Noida.