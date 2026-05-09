LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed 22k gold price Tamil Nadu CM row 29 movie review new CDS donald trump Norovirus VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed 22k gold price Tamil Nadu CM row 29 movie review new CDS donald trump Norovirus VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed 22k gold price Tamil Nadu CM row 29 movie review new CDS donald trump Norovirus VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed 22k gold price Tamil Nadu CM row 29 movie review new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed 22k gold price Tamil Nadu CM row 29 movie review new CDS donald trump Norovirus VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed 22k gold price Tamil Nadu CM row 29 movie review new CDS donald trump Norovirus VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed 22k gold price Tamil Nadu CM row 29 movie review new CDS donald trump Norovirus VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed 22k gold price Tamil Nadu CM row 29 movie review new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the counselling schedule for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026.

VITEEE Result 2026
VITEEE Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 10:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the counselling schedule for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam would be eligible to go ahead with the online counselling and admission in various BTech programmes offered by VIT across its campuses. The VITEEE 2026 results were announced on May 8 on the official website. The counselling would be conducted in multiple phases as per the ranks obtained by the candidates in the entrance test.

What is the VITEEE 2026 counselling schedule

As per the official notification, candidates with ranks up to 20,000 should complete their registration and fee payment by May 11, 2026. The counselling for Phase 1 choice filling would be conducted on May 12 and 13, 2026.

The schedule for the counselling for all phases is as follows:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Phase 1: Rank 1 to 20,000
  • Registration and fee intake: May 11
  • Choice filling: May 12 and 13
  • Phase 2: Rank 20,001 to 45,000
  • Registration and fee intake: May 18
  • Choice filling: May 19 and 20
  • Phase 3: Rank 45,001 to 70,000
  • Registration and fee intake: May 27
  • Choice filling: May 28 and 29
  • Phase 4: Rank 70,001 to 100,000
  • Registration and fee intake: June 6
  • Choice filling: June 7 and 8
  • Phase 5: Rank above 100,000
  • Registeration and fee intake: June 17
  • Choice filling: June 17 and 18

Candidates ought to complete the entire process within the timeframe provided to avoid missing the opportunity for admission. 

How will the VITEEE 2026 counselling process be conducted

The entire counselling procedure will be conducted online. The qualified candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their application credentials and carry out registration, choice-filling and fee payment. A counselling fee of Rs 5,900 (non-refundable) needs to be paid by the candidates at the time of registration. The same will be accounted for against the tuition fee post-admission.

Admission will be allotted to the candidates based on their VITEEE rank, seat availability, choice of course and campus. 

Who is eligible for admission across VIT campuses

Ranked candidates with a rank below 1 lakh will be allowed to join the counselling for admission at all VIT campuses. But only those ranked above 1 lakh can apply for admission in VIT Bhopal and VIT AP. Candidates appearing for biology in VITEEE 2026 will also be eligible for admission to biotechnology, bioengineering and health sciences courses offered by VIT. 

Which documents are required for VITEEE 2026 counselling

The following documents need to be kept handy for screening by the admissions authorities during the VITEEE 2026 registration, counselling and admission process:

  • VITEEE 2026 admit card
  • Admission letter
  • Rank card
  • Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet
  • Transfer certificate
  • Migration Certificate
  • Category Certificate (if any)
  • Nativity Certificate
  • Affidavit
  • Physical Fitness Certificate

Candidates are advised to take careful consideration before selecting their choice of courses and campus. As it may not be possible to change them later. They should keep a regular check on the official website for further updates about seat allotment and admission. 

Also Read: Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14VITEEEVITEEE 2026 counsellingVITEEE 2026 resultVITEEE counselling dates 2026VITEEE counselling registration

RELATED News

VITEEE Result 2026 Expected Today at viteee.vit.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Counselling Details and Steps to Download Scorecard

HBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Result Date, Official Website, Direct Link and Latest Updates

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2026 Out at tbresults.tripura.gov.in: Check Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Results Direct Link and How to Download Marksheet

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Declared at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Official Websites, Direct Link and How to Download Scorecard

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

LATEST NEWS

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to….

Who is Mark Epstein? Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Objects to Sex Trafficker’s Unsealed Suicide Note

9 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Simca Advertising IPO Set to Grab Attention Next Week As SME Buzz Builds In Market; Here’s A Guide For Investors

Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles And Drones

WWE SmackDown (8 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Cody Rhodes Confronts Gunther, Lil Yachty Revealed as Gingerbread Man

Bank Holiday Today on 9 May 2026: Are Banks Open or Close on Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti? Check RBI May Calendar List

Gold Price Today, 9 May 2026: Dubai Leads As India And Global Markets Stay Steady; Check Rates in Your City Now!

Tamil Nadu CM Row: Did VCK’s X Handle Get Suspended Over Support For Vijay’s TVK?

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required
VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required
VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required
VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

QUICK LINKS