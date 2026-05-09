VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the counselling schedule for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026. Candidates who have qualified for the entrance exam would be eligible to go ahead with the online counselling and admission in various BTech programmes offered by VIT across its campuses. The VITEEE 2026 results were announced on May 8 on the official website. The counselling would be conducted in multiple phases as per the ranks obtained by the candidates in the entrance test.

What is the VITEEE 2026 counselling schedule

As per the official notification, candidates with ranks up to 20,000 should complete their registration and fee payment by May 11, 2026. The counselling for Phase 1 choice filling would be conducted on May 12 and 13, 2026.

The schedule for the counselling for all phases is as follows:

Phase 1: Rank 1 to 20,000

Registration and fee intake: May 11

Choice filling: May 12 and 13

Phase 2: Rank 20,001 to 45,000

Registration and fee intake: May 18

Choice filling: May 19 and 20

Phase 3: Rank 45,001 to 70,000

Registration and fee intake: May 27

Choice filling: May 28 and 29

Phase 4: Rank 70,001 to 100,000

Registration and fee intake: June 6

Choice filling: June 7 and 8

Phase 5: Rank above 100,000

Registeration and fee intake: June 17

Choice filling: June 17 and 18

Candidates ought to complete the entire process within the timeframe provided to avoid missing the opportunity for admission.

How will the VITEEE 2026 counselling process be conducted

The entire counselling procedure will be conducted online. The qualified candidates will need to log in to the official portal using their application credentials and carry out registration, choice-filling and fee payment. A counselling fee of Rs 5,900 (non-refundable) needs to be paid by the candidates at the time of registration. The same will be accounted for against the tuition fee post-admission.

Admission will be allotted to the candidates based on their VITEEE rank, seat availability, choice of course and campus.

Who is eligible for admission across VIT campuses

Ranked candidates with a rank below 1 lakh will be allowed to join the counselling for admission at all VIT campuses. But only those ranked above 1 lakh can apply for admission in VIT Bhopal and VIT AP. Candidates appearing for biology in VITEEE 2026 will also be eligible for admission to biotechnology, bioengineering and health sciences courses offered by VIT.

Which documents are required for VITEEE 2026 counselling

The following documents need to be kept handy for screening by the admissions authorities during the VITEEE 2026 registration, counselling and admission process:

VITEEE 2026 admit card

Admission letter

Rank card

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet

Transfer certificate

Migration Certificate

Category Certificate (if any)

Nativity Certificate

Affidavit

Physical Fitness Certificate

Candidates are advised to take careful consideration before selecting their choice of courses and campus. As it may not be possible to change them later. They should keep a regular check on the official website for further updates about seat allotment and admission.

Also Read: Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps