Want To Study In Cambridge? UK’s Iconic University Opens New Doors For Indian Students In Research And Technology

During a visit to India by a senior team from the UK university, Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice outlined a number of initiatives aimed at fostering innovative new alliances and attracting possible funders, along with a significant policy reform to facilitate the admission of gifted Indian students to Cambridge.

With an emphasis on innovation, research, and education, Professor Prentice announced the opening of the Cambridge-India Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS). The Cambridge-India CAS creates a link between India's quickly developing knowledge economy and the University of Cambridge, which is widely recognized as a leader in research and technology. According to the announcement, the Center would work as a focal point for the University's presence in India and act as a catalyst for societal effect, policy influence, and intellectual interchange.

The Vice-Chancellor also honored Mark Tully, the renowned BBC correspondent who spent most of his life in India and attended Trinity Hall in Cambridge, during her speech. Mark was 90 years old when his death was reported on Sunday, and yesterday he was cremated in Delhi. According to the statement, he was a well regarded reporter and analyst on India for decades.

Additionally, the university will increase the number of undergraduate admissions opportunities for exceptional Indian-educated candidates. The University will now accept the Indian CBSE Class XII qualification for several undergraduate courses, subject to extra prerequisites as needed. In order to support scholarships for the most gifted students in India, the university is also looking into new philanthropic opportunities.

Additionally, Cambridge has created the Cambridge India Research Foundation, a Section 8 company in India that allows the general public, Cambridge alumni, and friends of the university in India to donate money for bursaries, fees, and other costs incurred by Indian students studying at Cambridge as well as to support research collaborations. (ANI)


