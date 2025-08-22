LIVE TV
Home > Education > WBJEE 2025 Results Declared: Don Bosco's Aniruddha Tops, Check Toppers' List

WBJEE 2025 Results Declared: Don Bosco’s Aniruddha Tops, Check Toppers’ List

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List: The WBJEE 2025 results were declared today, with Don Bosco’s Aniruddha Chakrabarti topping the merit list. Over 1.2 lakh candidates appeared. The top ten include students from CBSE, CISCE, and WBCHSE boards. Counseling and seat allotment will begin soon.

WBJEE 2025 Results Declared: Don Bosco’s Aniruddha Tops, Check Toppers’ List

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last updated: August 22, 2025 16:27:36 IST

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the much-awaited results of WBJEE 2025 on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The declaration comes after weeks of delay owing to legal hurdles concerning OBC reservation, which were resolved following the Supreme Court’s stay on the Calcutta High Court’s directive for revising the merit list.

This year, over 1.2 lakh candidates appeared for the state-level entrance test, which serves as the gateway to undergraduate engineering, architecture, and pharmacy courses across government and private colleges in West Bengal. Candidates can now download their rank cards, which carry subject-wise marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with general and pharmacy merit ranks.

The spotlight this year was on Aniruddha Chakrabarti, a student of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, who secured the first rank. He was followed by Samyajyoti Biswas from Kalyani Central Model School at Rank 2, and Dishaanth Basu of DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata, at Rank 3. The top ten list reflected a mix of students from CBSE, CISCE, and WBCHSE boards, underlining the diverse academic backgrounds of successful candidates.

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List – Top 10 Rank Holders

  1. Aniruddha Chakrabarti – Don Bosco School, Park Circus (CISCE)

  2. Samyajyoti Biswas – Kalyani Central Model School (CBSE)

  3. Dishaanth Basu – DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata (CBSE)

  4. Aritro Ray – DPS Ruby Park, Kolkata (CBSE)

  5. Trishanjit Doloi – PURV International School, Durgapur (CBSE)

  6. Sagnik Patra – Midnapore Collegiate School (WBCHSE)

  7. Sambit Mukhopadhyay – Burdwan Model School (CBSE)

  8. Archisman Nandy – DAV Model School, Kharagpur (CBSE)

  9. Pratik Dhanuka – DPS Rajarhat, Kolkata (CISCE)

  10. Arka Banerjee – Burdwan Municipal High School (WBCHSE)

Now, the focus shifts to the counseling and seat allocation process, where candidates will register and fill in their college preferences. The counseling schedule is expected to begin soon, and students are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates on institute-wise seat availability and choice filling deadlines.

Tags: WBJEE, WBJEE 2025

WBJEE 2025 Results Declared: Don Bosco’s Aniruddha Tops, Check Toppers’ List

