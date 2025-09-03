WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link

The authority has updated the link for WBJEE 2025 seat allotment on their official website on September 3. The round 2 WBJEE seat allo0tment link will be available on September 9. Only candidates who have registered for the West Bengal JEE counselling will be able to process the WBJEE seat allotment link. It is important to participate in the WBJEE counselling process since it is the only medium through which candidates are allotted seats in engineering colleges of West Bengal. Hence, candidates must keep themselves updated with the WBJEE counselling 2025 dates, which is inclusive of WBJEE 2025 seat allotment dates as well.

Where to Check WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Results

WNJEEB has announced the WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result for round 1 in online mode only. Candidates can check the WBJEE 1st round seat allotment results on the official website, wbjee.nic.in.

Steps to check WBJEE 2025 Seat Allotment

Go to the WBJEE 2025 official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, find and click on the “WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025” link. This will redirect you to the login page for viewing your result. Put in your Roll number, Security Pin and password exactly as required. Once done with the credentials, click on the “Sign in’ button. Your candidate dashboard will open, displaying the seat allotment status. The WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result will appear on your screen. Candidates are required to download the seat allotment letter and take a printout.

Documents Required for Verification

After the successful verification of documents, one needs to report the allotted college for the final admission process. Here is a list of al the documents required for verification:

WBJEE 2025 result or rank card Provisional seat allotment letter WBJEE 2025 confirmation page 10th pass certificate or admit card 10th mark sheet Caste certificate (if applicable) PwD certificate (if applicable) Income certificate (if applicable) Domicile certificate (if applicable) JEE Main 2025 result (if applicable) JEE Main 2025 result (if applicable) Printout of your ‘Yes Upgradation’ or ‘No Upgradation” option

What Happens If You Don’t Accept The Seat?

Candidates who do not pay the seat acceptance fee or fail to upload documents within the deadline will lose their allotted seat. They may not be eligible for further rounds unless WBJEEB opens a fresh round or mop-up round later.

