LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Education > WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2025 round 1 seat allotment result on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can check and download their allotment letter through the direct link provided.

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: September 3, 2025 13:24:11 IST

The authority has updated the link for WBJEE 2025 seat allotment on their official website on September 3. The round 2 WBJEE seat allo0tment link will be available on September 9. Only candidates who have registered for the West Bengal JEE counselling will be able to process the WBJEE seat allotment link. It is important to participate in the WBJEE counselling process since it is the only medium through which candidates are allotted seats in engineering colleges of West Bengal. Hence, candidates must keep themselves updated with the WBJEE counselling 2025 dates, which is inclusive of WBJEE 2025 seat allotment dates as well.

Where to Check WBJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Results

WNJEEB has announced the WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result for round 1 in online mode only. Candidates can check the WBJEE 1st round seat allotment results on the official website, wbjee.nic.in. 

Steps to check WBJEE 2025 Seat Allotment

  1. Go to the WBJEE 2025 official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, find and click on the “WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025” link.
  3. This will redirect you to the login page for viewing your result.
  4. Put in your Roll number, Security Pin and password exactly as required. 
  5. Once done with the credentials, click on the “Sign in’ button.
  6. Your candidate dashboard will open, displaying the seat allotment status. 
  7. The WBJEE 2025 seat allotment result will appear on your screen.
  8. Candidates are required to download the seat allotment letter and take a printout.

Documents Required for Verification

After the successful verification of documents, one needs to report the allotted college for the final admission process. Here is a list of al the documents required for verification:

  1. WBJEE 2025 result or rank card
  2. Provisional seat allotment letter
  3. WBJEE 2025 confirmation page
  4. 10th pass certificate or admit card
  5. 10th mark sheet
  6. Caste certificate (if applicable)
  7. PwD certificate (if applicable)
  8. Income certificate (if applicable)
  9. Domicile certificate (if applicable)
  10. JEE Main 2025 result (if applicable)
  11. JEE Main 2025 result (if applicable)
  12. Printout of your ‘Yes Upgradation’ or ‘No Upgradation” option

What Happens If You Don’t Accept The Seat? 

Candidates who do not pay the seat acceptance fee or fail to upload documents within the deadline will lose their allotted seat. They may not be eligible for further rounds unless WBJEEB opens a fresh round or mop-up round later.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags: WBJEE 2025WBJEE 2025 allotment letterWBJEE 2025 direct linkWBJEE round 1 result 2025wbjeeb nic inWBJEEB seat allotment result

RELATED News

Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
7 Questions You Should Never Ask AI: Guaranteed Refusal or Possible Ban
Teachers Day 2025: Best Short Speeches for Students in Schools or Colleges
ICAI Exams 2025 Postponed: CA Final and Intermediate exams 2025 Postponed in Punjab and Jammu | Check Official Notice Here
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link
WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link
WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link
WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in: Check Direct Link

QUICK LINKS