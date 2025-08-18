Today Wordle Hints: What Are The Wordle Hints For August 18, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1521 Here

Today Wordle Hints, 18 August 2025: Wordle isn’t just another online distraction it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts

Today Wordle Hints, 18 August 2025

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone hints and the solution for puzzle #1521 (August 18, 2025) are provided below.

The rules are straightforward: six guesses to identify the word. After each guess, you receive immediate feedback. Yellow letters signal that you’ve chosen the correct letter, but it’s not in the right spot.

Previous Wordle Answers

August 17, 2025, 1520: LOUSY

August 16, 2025, 1519: MATTE

August 15, 2025, 1518: LEVEL

August 14, 2025, 1517: KNELL

August 13, 2025, 1516: KEFIR

August 12, 2025, 1515: NOMAD

August 11, 2025, 1514: SOUTH

Today Wordle Hints, 18 August 2025: Hints for Wordle #1521

If you’re just here for a nudge and want to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to look away.

The word has three vowels.

It contains a double letter.

The word starts with the letter ‘I’.

It can be used as both a noun and a verb.

The word is often used to refer to a problem or a specific edition of a magazine.

Ready for the answer? Today’s Wordle is ISSUE.

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal.

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide.

