Which Indian State Has the Highest Literacy Rate? Check Latest Data and Rankings

India Jordan relations Brown University john cena US immigration rules delhi air pollution donald trump American forces Cricket
India's latest literacy rankings show a northeastern state topping the list with over 98%, earning fully literate status in 2025, ahead of Kerala, as the national average stands at 80.9%.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 14, 2025 12:56:23 IST

Mizoram, with the highest literacy rate of 98.2% in India for the age group 7 and above, has earned the title of “fully literate” in May 2025 under the ULLAS program, surpassing Kerala. This achievement indicates the continuous and consistent efforts of the whole community and the government’s policy focus in the northeastern state, which is, therefore, a larger area, so to speak. The national average stands at 80.9%, according to the PLFS 2023-24.

 

Top 5 States/UTs Rankings

Rank State/UT Literacy Rate (7+)
1 Mizoram 98.20%
2 Lakshadweep 97.3% ​
3 Kerala 95.3% ​
4 Tripura 93.70%
5 Goa 93.60%

 

Although Kerala has been the leader with 94% in the Census 2011, it has now fallen to third place with a very small gender gap (2.7%). The small states are the ones where this situation is mostly due to the education campaigns targeting their populations, while Bihar (74.3%) and Madhya Pradesh stay behind.​

 

Literacy in urban areas is 88.9% on average compared to 77.5% in rural areas; for males, the figure is 87.2% nationally, while for females it is 74.6%. The model for bridging gaps through inclusive programs is provided by Mizoram’s success.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 12:56 PM IST
