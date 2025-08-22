Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?

Mind games and brain teasers have intrigued the people for a long period of time. This is because they experience a sense of intellectual achievement after solving them. Wordle is one of these excellent puzzle games that the people love solving. It is a fun competition where the players have just five letters and six chances to correctly decode the answer to the wordle. For August 22, 2025, we have another wordle for the brain teasers enthusiasts and also a few hints to help them navigate through this puzzle.

1. Hint Number 1

How many vowels are there in the wordle answer?

There is only one vowel in the answer to the wordle game on August 22, 2025.

2. Hint Number 2

Which word you use for someone who is bad tempered or terrible?

Another hint to decode this wordle is the word people use for someone who is bad tempered or terrible. Usually, we use many words to describe someone who is of a bad temperament like angry, aggressive and many others. However, the word that we are talking about in this wordle puzzle is a slang word used for the people with aggressive demeanour.

3. Hint Number 3

The answer to this wordle can also be used to describe something that is shabby or in bad condition, i.e.- worn clothing.

Why everyone should try to solve the wordle games?

In today’s time, people have become addicted to the social media. This has led to the decline in their intellectual capacities, especially the children. Keeping these reasons in mind, it is important that the people make solving wordle games an important part of their life. This can provide them relief from the stress, tension and also spend quality time with friends and family.

Also read: Wordle Hint For August 21, 2025: Which Word We Use To Highly Praise Someone Or Something?