LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?

Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?

Mind games and brain teasers have intrigued the people for a long period of time. This is because they experience a sense of intellectual achievement after solving them.

Wordle image
Wordle image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 22, 2025 02:37:51 IST

Mind games and brain teasers have intrigued the people for a long period of time. This is because they experience a sense of intellectual achievement after solving them. Wordle is one of these excellent puzzle games that the people love solving. It is a fun competition where the players have just five letters and six chances to correctly decode the answer to the wordle. For August 22, 2025, we have another wordle for the brain teasers enthusiasts and also a few hints to help them navigate through this puzzle.

1.    Hint Number 1

How many vowels are there in the wordle answer?

There is only one vowel in the answer to the wordle game on August 22, 2025. 

2.    Hint Number 2

Which word you use for someone who is bad tempered or terrible?

Another hint to decode this wordle is the word people use for someone who is bad tempered or terrible. Usually, we use many words to describe someone who is of a bad temperament like angry, aggressive and many others. However, the word that we are talking about in this wordle puzzle is a slang word used for the people with aggressive demeanour. 

3.    Hint Number 3

The answer to this wordle can also be used to describe something that is shabby or in bad condition, i.e.- worn clothing. 

 Why everyone should try to solve the wordle games?

In today’s time, people have become addicted to the social media. This has led to the decline in their intellectual capacities, especially the children. Keeping these reasons in mind, it is important that the people make solving wordle games an important part of their life. This can provide them relief from the stress, tension and also spend quality time with friends and family.

Also read: Wordle Hint For August 21, 2025:  Which Word We Use To Highly Praise Someone Or Something?

Tags: Wordle August 22Wordle gamesWordle games hints

RELATED News

Wordle Hint For August 23, 2025: How Do You Refer A Group That Has Been Made To Achieve Common Demands?
WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025
WBJEE 2025 Results Declared: Don Bosco’s Aniruddha Tops, Check Toppers’ List
Wordle Hint For August 21, 2025:  Which Word We Use To Highly Praise Someone Or Something?
CSIR NET June 2025 Result Out Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in: Here’s How to Check Scorecard, Final Answer Key Released

LATEST NEWS

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?
Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?
Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?
Wordle Hint For August 22, 2025: How Do You Refer Someone Who Is Bad Tempered Or Irritable?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?