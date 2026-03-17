Vijay To Contest From Perambur? TVK Chief Likely To Go Solo In 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election Amid Alliance Rumours With BJP And AIADMK

Former actor and politician Vijay has revealed that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will contest the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election independently, putting an end to speculation about a possible alliance with major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

According to a report in Daily Thanthi, Vijay made the announcement during a meeting of TVK executives held in Pattinapakkam, Chennai, where he urged party cadres to intensify groundwork across constituencies ahead of the polls.

“We are going to contest elections alone. Go to the constituencies and do field work. The list of candidates will be announced soon. I am also going to tour all over Tamil Nadu. We will definitely win the elections,” Vijay reportedly told party functionaries.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Vijay Likely to Contest from Perambur

Party sources indicated that Vijay may contest the Assembly election from the Perambur constituency in Chennai. If confirmed, this will mark the actor-politician’s electoral debut since launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam earlier this year.

Several key party leaders are also expected to be fielded in prominent constituencies. Senior functionary Aadhav Arjuna is likely to contest from Villivakkam, while party general secretary N. Anand, popularly known as Bussy Anand, may be fielded from T Nagar.

Other probable candidates reportedly include Rajmohan Arumugam from Egmore, Arul Prakasam from Saidapet, P. Venkataraman from Mylapore, JCD Prabhakar from Thousand Lights, and Marie Wilson from RK Nagar.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: TVK’s Solo Contest Could Trigger Multi-Cornered Fight

With Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam deciding to go it alone, the upcoming Assembly elections are expected to witness a multi-cornered contest.

The ruling alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition bloc led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party are already gearing up for the polls. Meanwhile, Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is also set to contest independently.

Political observers believe Vijay’s entry could significantly influence the electoral dynamics, potentially drawing votes from younger and first-time voters.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Did TVK–NDA Alliance Talks Fail?

Reports had earlier suggested that efforts were made to bring TVK into the AIADMK-BJP alliance to convert the contest into a three-cornered battle.

Sources indicated that the BJP had reportedly offered around 60 seats and the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to TVK as part of a possible alliance arrangement. However, the actor-politician’s party is believed to have sought that Vijay be made Chief Minister for the first half of the term, a proposal that the AIADMK leadership reportedly did not accept.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Edappadi K. Palaniswami Rules Out Alliance Speculation

Amid the speculation, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, dismissed reports of a potential alliance with TVK.

Speaking at a media event, Palaniswami said there had been no discussions with Vijay’s party regarding any electoral partnership.

“So far, we have not held talks with them. When that is the case, how can an alliance be formed?” he said, adding that media speculation had unnecessarily magnified the issue.

He also dismissed rumours of a rift with BJP leader K. Annamalai, asserting that the two parties continue to maintain coordination as part of the broader NDA alliance in the state.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Candidate List and Manifesto Expected Soon

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has reportedly finalized candidates for around 60 constituencies, with the remaining selections currently under process.

The party is expected to release its complete candidate list and election manifesto soon, as Vijay prepares to embark on a statewide campaign ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

Party insiders also indicated that district secretaries may be given priority in several constituencies as TVK aims to strengthen its organisational structure while making its electoral debut.

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